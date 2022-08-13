The two promises of the Bvo di Salice Terme also win in Pordenone, at the end of the month the challenge that is worth the tricolor

Yet another victory for the stars of Beach Volley Oltrepo and Rivanazzano Volley Club, Asia Aliotta and Linda Moretti won in the last leg of the Italian championship held at the Estate Viva center in Pordenone. This success, for Linda and Asia is also worth the official conquest of the pass for the national finals of Caorle which will take place at the end of the month.

The path to victory

Their journey in Pordenone began by winning the pool with two 2-0 wins and passing as seeded number 4 to the main elimination draw. Then another 2-0 in the round of 16 against Del Core-Milan (21-15, 21-18). In the quarterfinals, a now classic crossing arrives against the strong Sambugaro (vice champion of Italy Under 18 in 2021) and Priore (Vice Champion of Italy Under) and it is an open battle: after losing the first set 21-15, Asia and Linda reset and win the second set 21-13 and the third set 15-11 to win the final four. In the semifinals the challenge is with the Bergamo-based Ginesi and Busetti, beats 2-0 (21-17, 21-18) always in full control of the match. The final is against Castaldi-Orlando, a match of almost an hour, started by winning the first 21-17, continued by losing the second 21-17 and then reaching a third set that is lengthened and in which Asia and Linda keep the advantage until the final 15-9 which is the triumph for the Bvo team.

“A great victory, which gives us awareness of the path taken, of the physical, technical and above all mental growth of the girls, now traveling to Formia at the Coni center where the second Fipav collegiate with the national beach volleyball team will live – comments enthusiastically Sam Fioretta, coach of the two baby players and patron of Beach Volley Oltrepo – the seasonal goal was largely achieved, namely the national finals. Now the next step is to try to get close to a podium ». So far, in this splendid summer, Asia and Linda have chronologically conquered the third place in the Italian championship in Bellaria, won in a row the regional stage in Venice, those of the Italian championship both in Turin and Brescia, the regional ones in Jesolo and Rovigo, the stage of Beach 2 in Salice Terme and finally the round of Pordenone. “Now the regional stage awaits us in Salice Terme on August 20, then 15 days of intensive training before the national ginali in Caorle, remembering that Asia is 16, Linda 15, they are two and three years under the age of rivals in the championship. National Under 18. If they are achieving these results, the merit is not only of the talent, which is certainly there and is needed at the start, but above all of the daily work, made up of sacrifices, sacrifices, hours in the gym with weights and a lot of desire to dream and challenge themselves “. Fioretta then formalizes that Asia and Linda’s matches at the Caorle finals at the end of the month will be broadcast live on the Beach Volley Oltrepo Beach Movement Facebook page. –

