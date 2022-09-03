Aliotta and Moretti are already in Louraki (Greece): they will represent Italy in the continental tournament Latvians, Swiss and Germans will be the most formidable rival couples for the two girls from the Bvo of Salice Terme

SALICE TERME

With the adrenaline of victory still in their bodies and the gold medal around their necks for the Under 18 female beach volleyball championship won in Caorle, Asia Aliotta and Linda Moretti, the two stars of Beach Volley Oltrepo and Rivanazzano Volley Club are already at Loutraki, in Greece, to represent Italy in what for the two girls from Oltrepò is the first European championship of the category. Also in this case, Asia and Linda face the great test with two years of age less (Asia 15, Linda 16) than the maximum age limit allowed.

Thirty-five countries have competed since the qualifiers started on Wednesday. Italy is already in the groups, strong of the fifth place in the starting ranking of the competition. Eight groups, the first three pass, then the round robin phase and then the direct elimination draw up to the finals. From this edition, the minor finals are foreseen, from the round of 16 onwards, which will involve the couples progressively eliminated in order to draw up the final classification of the European Championship. On Sunday 4th the finals for the medals. On their way, Asia and Linda will find reigning European Under 18 champions, Swiss Leona Kernen, 17, and Muriel Bossart, 16, who will return to defend the title they won last year in Ljubljana, Slovenia. The two Swiss, who also won the U21 bronze medal in 2021, are third-seeded. Other main rivals include Latvians Deniela Konstantinova, 17, and Liva Ebere, 14, who won silver in the Under 20 Euro.

Germany has won more women’s golds (six) than any other European nation. Each of the last four editions of the European Championship has had a different winner: Germany triumphed in 2018, Russia in 2019, Ukraine in 2020 and Switzerland in 2021.

However a triumph

However, for Asia and Linda, it is already a triumph to represent Italy in the highest continental event in the category. They will face a level of competition much higher than that challenged in the Italian championships they won, the Under 16 last year and the Under 18 this year. But the fact that the federal technicians, after a few collegiate students, have chosen them for this event leaves little doubt about the potential and the prospects of the two Bvo girls.

Fabio Babetto