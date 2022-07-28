Home Sports Asia and Linda still amaze, overwhelmed by Cellatica
Asia and Linda still amaze, overwhelmed by Cellatica

Asia and Linda still amaze, overwhelmed by Cellatica

Under 18 championship, the two promises from Salice win the Brescia stage and fly to the national team meeting

July 27, 2022

SALICE TERME

Asia Aliotta and Linda Moretti never stop and, before taking part in the collegiate meeting of the national team, at the Olympic center of Formia in the first half of this week (for their first call in blue), they also beat Cellatica by winning the Brescia leg of the Beach Tour Under 18, always faced with two years younger.

A thrilling stage

“Asia and Linda won again, it was a thrilling stage where the girls showed up with some physical problems, but the tenacity, technique and hunger to win prevailed”, explains Sam Fioretta, owner of Beach Volley Oltrepo, the club where the two promises from Oltrepo and their technician play. “Theirs was a clear path, winning 2-0 all the matches up to the very final played again against Prior and Sambugaro, a solid and strong couple – explains Fioretta – even the final was tough, won 2-1, after losing 23 -21 the first set, faced a second set always chasing and then won on the final 21-19 and a tie break in which Asia and Linda immediately ran away 4-1, digging the furrow ».

Then the departure for Formia and the blue team, another stage of a journey of growth that continues: «The next stages are being defined, certainly Asia and Linda will face the Italian championship in Pordenone in mid-August. We will certainly have an intense period of training and preparation », continues Fioretta who, on the other hand, paired with Luca Cravera, gets a good fifth place at the stage of the national Beach Tour held in Viareggio. “We played in a tropical climate and extreme conditions, the very demanding scoreboard opposed twenty-four couples in one day”, explains Fioretta who adds: “We imposed ourselves in the initial round with two 2-0 wins, passing to the knockout knockout rounds and hitting with a good 2-0 the passage to the quarters in which we played the access to the semifinal against Podestà-Travi. The Ligurian couple started strong, taking a solid advantage and winning the first set. Then, in the second full point, at 17-17 an ace and an opponent’s block denied us access to the semifinal. But points for the national classification arrived anyway along with excellent sensations, the road is the right one, we are increasing in condition week by week. And the next commitments being defined will see us in hard stages in the South ». –

