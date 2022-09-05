LOUTRAKI (Greece)

Until the end, Asia Aliotta and Linda Moretti, the two stars of Beach Volley Oltrepo and Rivanazzano Volley Club, will try to hit another prestigious goal, that is to place themselves among the top ten European Under 18 beach volleyball couples, in spite of the fact that they are disputing their first continental experience with two years less than the age limit of the tournament. This is the verdict of the third and penultimate day of the Under 18 women’s beach volleyball European Championship taking place on the Greek beaches of Loutraki and which opened with another feat of the two girls from beyond the Po Valley. After passing the group stage by finishing third in group E behind Belgium and the Netherlands and capitalizing on the crucial victory over Lithuania, Asia and Linda yesterday morning had no appeal in the “Round Robin” that offered them the knockout match against Sweden. represented by Sanna Madesta and Emilia Saxne. It was known that it would be a battle against a couple that had performed well in their group and that had ended up in this “Round Robin” only for points difference after finishing at the top of the group on par with Spain and Hungary. And in fact it was two sets and thirty-eight minutes of balance and suffering. Asia and Linda draw the shot with coldness in the final of the first partial torn in the sprint 21-19, but the real masterpiece is realized in the final phase of the second period, when the Swedes are ahead 18-14 and seem in a position to equalize the score of the set. Instead Asia and Linda overcome each other, climb one point at a time, place a 4-0 on the wall and with great defenses, which is equal to (18-18), maintain the right tension and concentration and extend the break bringing it to 6-0 , getting two match balls on 20-18. Sanna Madesta and Emilia Saxne cancel the first one, but give up on the next ball (21-19) that wonderfully sends Asia and Linda to the round of 16 draw. And it is already a triumph for this very first time in Europe. It does not matter, therefore, if in the second round the pairing is of those that, almost, the bookmakers do not even quote since on the other side there are Leona Kernen and Muriel Bossart, reigning champions and also bronze at the Under 21 World Championships. surprises, the Swiss placed two furious starts (13-3 in the first set and 10-4 in the fourth) closing 21-10 and 21-6 and thus flying to the quarters. For Asia and Linda there is now the scoreboard that this morning is giving away the places from ninth to thirteenth, not bad for two very young and rookie girls who at 11 will face the seventeen-year-old Portuguese Ana Monteiro and Margherita Santo, a high challenge certainly uphill on the physical and experience level. If there is a defeat it will be thirteenth final place and in any case an excellent conclusion of the European adventure, if instead Asia and Linda give us another pearl, they will go on at least for another race, catching the next opponent and dreaming of ninth place. –

Fabio Babetto