Home » Asiago celebrates home win over Innsbruck
Sports

Asiago celebrates home win over Innsbruck

by admin
Asiago celebrates home win over Innsbruck

Migross Asiago celebrated a 7:4 (2:1 4:1 1:2) home win over the TIWAG Innsbruck Haie in the supplementary game of the eleventh round in the win2day ICE Hockey League on Saturday. The Italians were extremely efficient, scoring six goals from their first 14 shots on goal. For Asiago it was the ninth win of the season, which further reduced the gap to a place in the pre-play-offs.

Win2Day ICE Hockey League, Week 13

Saturday:

Asiago – Innsbruck 7:4

(2:1 4:1 1:2)

Tore: Stevan (11th), Gennaro (14th),Misley (22nd/PP), Marchetti (32nd), McShane (38th/PP), Gazzola (39th/PP), Finoro (59th) bzw . . . . Albano (20th), Green (33rd/PP), Roy (45th), Peeters (58th).

Penalty minutes: 10 or 20

Basic passage table

More dazu in ICE Hockey League

See also  Milan – Massara transfer market: “Zaniolo? We have no special needs”

You may also like

CBA Comprehensive | Xinjiang beats Guangdong, Liaoning and...

SEE Colombia vs. Mexico live online today Gol...

Sunday’s gossip: Salah, Carvalho, Mbappe, Toney, Bellingham, Van...

Premier League-Kullu passes and shoots Richarlison scores ten-man...

Barcelona cannot beat Valencia at Mestalla; Lewandowski wanted...

The National Short Track Speed ​​Skating Championships opened...

Nice concedes its second defeat of the season,...

Dodgers acquire Glasnow and Margot from Rays

NBA’s Top 10 Plays | December 15, 2023

The financial engineers behind Shohei Ohtani’s $700mn mega-contract...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy