Asiago celebrates home win over Innsbruck

Migross Asiago celebrated a 7:4 (2:1 4:1 1:2) home win over the TIWAG Innsbruck Haie in the supplementary game of the eleventh round in the win2day ICE Hockey League on Saturday. The Italians were extremely efficient, scoring six goals from their first 14 shots on goal. For Asiago it was the ninth win of the season, which further reduced the gap to a place in the pre-play-offs.

Win2Day ICE Hockey League, Week 13

Saturday:

Asiago – Innsbruck 7:4

(2:1 4:1 1:2)

Tore: Stevan (11th), Gennaro (14th),Misley (22nd/PP), Marchetti (32nd), McShane (38th/PP), Gazzola (39th/PP), Finoro (59th) bzw . . . . Albano (20th), Green (33rd/PP), Roy (45th), Peeters (58th).

Penalty minutes: 10 or 20

Basic passage table

