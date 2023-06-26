Asian Cup women’s basketball team Sydney kicks off China’s first day win over Lebanon – Xinhua English.news.cn

The Asian Cup women’s basketball team Sydney kicked off the first day of the Chinese team’s victory over Lebanon. The picture shows the national anthem of the People’s Republic of China played at the opening ceremony.Photo by Luo Wenjun

Chinanews.com, Sydney, June 26th (Luo Wenjun and Gu Shihong) At 11:00 a.m. local time on the 26th, the Asian Cup women’s basketball match kicked off at the Sydney Olympic Park Sports Center. On the day of the game, the New Zealand team narrowly beat the South Korean team with a score of 66:64, and the Chinese team beat the Lebanon team with a score of 89:44.

The Asian Cup women’s basketball team Sydney kicked off the first day of the Chinese team’s victory over Lebanon. The picture shows Han Xu, a member of Qianqian, practicing shooting before the opening game.Photo by Luo Wenjun

In the first quarter of the game, as the highest player in the game, Han Xu of the Chinese team took the lead in scoring two goals in a low position. With 4 minutes and 38 seconds left in the first quarter, the two players adjusted their tactics under the guidance of the coach. Yang Liwei then won the Chinese team. Team’s first three-pointer. The point difference between the two teams in the first quarter was small, and the two sides remained at 23:21.

The Asian Cup women’s basketball team Sydney kicked off the first day of the Chinese team’s victory over Lebanon. The picture shows the Chinese team clapping hands to celebrate after the game.Photo by Luo Wenjun

In the second quarter, the pace of the Chinese team accelerated. Gao Song, Yang Liwei and Li Meng cooperated tacitly and scored four points in two consecutive fast-break counterattacks. Lebanese No. 11 player Rebecca AKl also performed conspicuously. As one of the team’s players who are not dominant in height, she scored two goals in a row by virtue of her stable dribbling and connecting the opponent’s defensive rebounds and fast-break counterattacks. Yang Shuyu of the Chinese team made a shot from outside the three-point line at the end of the second quarter, but it was regrettable that the three points were not counted because the game time was briefly exceeded. The Chinese team gradually widened the gap with the Lebanese team in the second quarter, with a score of 41:30.

In the third quarter, the Chinese team’s low-post offense and the opponent’s foul free throw performance were stable, and they scored 6 points. Li Yuan, Li Meng and Gao Song each scored a 3-pointer. After three quarters, the Chinese team led to 64:32. In the final quarter, Luo Xinyu took the lead in scoring two 3-pointers for the Chinese team. In the last 5 seconds of the game, Yang Shuyu scored another 3 points to end the game. In the end, the Chinese team won 89:44.

The Asian Cup women’s basketball team Sydney kicked off the first day of the Chinese team’s victory over Lebanon. The picture shows the players of the Chinese team and the Lebanese team giving high fives after the game.Photo by Luo Wenjun

The atmosphere in the arena was lively that day. Many Chinese spectators waved the national flag and put stickers of the national flag on their faces. Shouts of “Come on, China, defend.” A fan sitting on the sidelines cheered with a poster slogan “Chinese women’s basketball team, fearless Jinlan”. Han Xu took home the group stage trophy after the game. She said in an interview with the host of the awards, “I am very happy to come to Australia again. I thank the Chinese fans for their company. We will continue to work hard.” After the game, when the opposing player After leaving the field, the Chinese players lined up in an orderly manner on the field, stretching and relaxing with the help of the coach.

The Asian Cup women’s basketball team Sydney kicked off the first day of the Chinese team’s victory over Lebanon. The picture shows the final score of the Chinese team against Lebanon.Photo by Luo Wenjun

It is reported that on the afternoon of the 28th, the Chinese team will play against the Japanese team, which has won the Asian Cup for five consecutive times, in the group stage. The semifinals and finals will be held on July 1 and 2, respectively. (over)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

