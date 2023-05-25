Asian Games Fencing Hall welcomes national swordsmen “Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 National Fencing Championship sub-station (second stop) kicks off in Hangzhou_Hangzhou Net

The Asian Games Fencing Hall welcomes national swordsmen “Charm Hangzhou” 2023 National Fencing Championship sub-station (second stop) kicks off in Hangzhou

On May 24, the sub-station (second stop) of the 2023 National Fencing Championship of “Charm of Hangzhou” kicked off at the Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium (Hangzhou Asian Games Fencing Stadium). The competition will last for 7 days and will end on May 30.

This competition is one of the fencing competitions with the highest level and specifications in domestic fencing competitions. There are two categories for the competition, adult and youth, and 20 competition events: men’s/women’s adult foil, epee, saber individual competition and team competition (12 items), men’s/women’s youth foil, epee, saber Individual competition (6 events), adult and youth mixed team competition (2 events). According to statistics, the total number of participants in the event will exceed 1,000.

On the same day, the men’s epee individual competition, the men’s foil individual competition and the women’s saber individual competition were held. The athletes staged a series of wonderful “Jian Feng” duels, and “battle roars” sounded from time to time on the field. They drew their long swords lightly, fully demonstrating the spirit of daring to shine their swords in the face of a strong enemy.

Sun Jinfeng from Anhui completed a “turnaround against the wind”. He admitted frankly that he didn’t deal with it well before, but he gradually adjusted his mentality later and played well. Compared with the excited “family and friends” behind him, he seemed calmer, “Because this is just one of the games, I hope that the next games can better play my own level.”

Sun Jinfeng went to Hangzhou the day before yesterday. He said that the people, weather, and venues here all left a good impression on him. “I hope to have the opportunity to come to Hangzhou to compete again.”

The fencing hall of Hangzhou Dianzi University for this competition is also the fencing competition venue of the Hangzhou Asian Games, and 12 gold medals will be produced here.

The fencing venues are composed of final venues, preliminaries and warm-up venues. Among them, there are 5 kendos in the final hall, 6 kendos in the preliminaries hall, and 8 kendos in the warm-up hall. These kendos are like “stages” in the competition, which need professional lighting to illuminate. The venue lighting system requirements of the fencing project team are very high. “The lighting needs to meet the level 6 illumination of the fencing competition, without any glare.” Mao Zhiqiang, director of general affairs of the competition, explained.

Fencing originated in Europe and is a sport developed from ancient sword duels. Modern fencing is a traditional event of the Olympic Games. It has been an official event since the first Olympic Games held in Athens in 1896. At the 7th Asian Games held in Tehran in 1974, fencing became an official event.

Simply put, fencing is a rivalry between two people. During the competition, athletes wear fencing clothing and protective gear, and stab each other with a sword in one hand on the fencing field, so that the tip of the sword stabs at the effective part of the opponent with a piercing property, and the side with the most effective hits at the end wins. According to the technical characteristics, fencing is divided into three types of swords: foil, epee, and saber. In comparison, epee is more sporty, while saber is the fastest, while foil requires more skill and accuracy.

If you want to watch the fencing competition live, you still have the opportunity. Tickets for some games this weekend will be open to the audience. Interested audiences can purchase tickets through Damai.com APP.