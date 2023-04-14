The Asian Games quiz is interesting and multi-sports The night market is very fancy This passionate flash-mob appointment is burning and refreshing

Since the beginning of this year, Yuhang cultural activities have been brilliant, which not only brought high-quality experience to the general public, but also fully demonstrated the tolerance and warmth of Yuhang. The day before yesterday, an activity with the theme of “Sharing the Asian Games HI Yuhang” ignited the Qinchengli Shopping Center.

“I see sunshine everywhere, happiness flying over the city…” As cheerful tunes played in the mall, singers walked and sang from every corner of the mall to the atrium, attracting citizens who came to shop and consume to stop and watch.

This is a youthful, dynamic and passionate flash mob meeting. More than 300 people, including young singers, members of the Alibaba Group, Asian Games volunteers, and citizens, gathered to convey the joy of welcoming the Hangzhou Asian Games with singing and dancing.

Flash mob is one of the forms of urban fashion and cultural activities, which is widely respected and loved by young people. With the theme of “Sharing Asian Games HI Joy in Yuhang”, this group of young people released their understanding of Yuhang culture in their own way.

Being able to shop, try something new, and play, the lively pop-ups have also brought more passenger flow to the business district. Yuhang also uses cultural activities as a carrier to tailor activities for different scenarios, so as to boost consumption and revive the economy. , turning “Internet celebrities” such as Qinchengli Shopping Center into “long-term reds”, creating a bright spot for the growth of Yuhang’s consumer market.

“Which Asian Games is the Asian Games held in Hangzhou?” “What are the names of the three mascots of the Hangzhou Asian Games?”… After the flash mob ended, an interesting quiz about the Asian Games was held, and many citizens participated in the answers Friends got Asian Games souvenirs. As an indispensable part of major events, cultural activities have always been accompanied by competitive sports. Yuhang pays attention to the creation of the atmosphere of the Asian Games promotional form, constantly innovates and organizes various cultural activities, and continues to create a social atmosphere of “all people participate and share the Asian Games” to all directions The guests told the story of Yuhang and the Asian Games.

The run-up, penalty kick, and hole-in were all done in one go. Mr. Cai, a maker, had a great time playing in the penalty kick game area of ​​the “Hi Le Yi Yi Street” night market.

The night market is located in the outer block of Qinchengli, and incorporates elements of fancy sports. In addition to penalty kick games, there are also sports such as screen projection, hula hooping, street shooting competitions, and the Asian Games, which attracts many young people to check in.

Qinchengli is located near the headquarters of Alibaba. Most of the people who work and live here are high-end talents and makers. It will create a youthful and energetic sports night market in the bustling metropolitan area, so that young people have more leisure places.

In Yuhang, there are still many such business districts, and various cultural activities with new scenes, new forms, and new ways of playing are serving young people in a diversified and three-dimensional way. For a long time, Yuhang has been committed to building a city of youth entrepreneurship and a city of hope that gathers and achieves youth, and pays attention to the diverse needs of youth groups, and cultural activities play a “service role”. The organic integration of culture and industry has really made Yuhang, the “City of Hope”, glow with youthful vitality.