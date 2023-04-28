Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship opens in Linpu, China’s first gold medal comes from a girl who has only practiced for three months_Hangzhou Net

Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship opened in Linpu, China’s first gold medal came from a girl who had only practiced for three months

“Come on! Come on!” Amidst the enthusiastic cheers of the audience, the 2023 “Charm of Hangzhou” Asian Kjiu-Jitsu Championship opened in Hangzhou Linpu Gymnasium. More than 160 athletes from 20 countries and regions in Asia participated. It is expected that there will be 15 gold medals. Two days later, the World KJJ Grand Prix will also be held in the same venue. This is the first time that China has hosted an intercontinental KJJ event, and it is also the largest event held after the reconstruction of the Linpu Gymnasium for the Asian Games. It is an important “training” opportunity for the operation team before the Asian Games.

China KJJ international debut

The girl who only practiced for three months won the gold medal

“The psychological pressure was a bit high at the beginning, and then I slowly adjusted it. The competition process has been relatively stalemate. In the end, I won with a small score, and I am quite satisfied with my performance.” After the men’s -66kg competition, the Chinese team player Panting, Galasen Zamusu walked to the mixed mining area. Since this is the first time that China has sent a player to participate in an international KJJ competition, he unintentionally made a little history.

Xu Lili, the technical official of the event, said that China has not been developing KJJ for a long time. Almost all the players have transferred from judo and wrestling. . In her opinion, the Chinese team can further familiarize themselves with KJJ through this competition, have a deeper understanding of the rules, and at the same time identify their own positioning in Asia.

As the world champion of judo and the runner-up of the Olympic Games, Xu Lili said bluntly that compared with the top Asian players in KJJ, Chinese players lack in strength, which can be made up for through technical skills. “Techniques and tactics are not static. Use different techniques and tactics according to different opponents, then the possibility of winning will be greater.”

On the first day of the competition, Zhou Junzhi from Jiangsu won the women’s +87kg class final by defeating an Iranian player. This is also China‘s first gold medal in the Asian Championships in Jiu-Jitsu, and Linpu Gymnasium ushered in another historic moment. “I am very excited to win the gold medal, which makes me full of confidence in the Asian Games.” Zhou Junzhi was a judo player before, and he changed to kjiu-jitsu for only three months. He defeated the strong Uzbekistan player in the first game and won Keep winning streak to win the championship. According to her introduction, this competition is also a selection competition for the national team, and the winner will basically lock in the qualification for the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Service reception also has an international standard

Chinese and foreign players praise the venue team

Last year, Linpu Gymnasium held the National Jiu-Jitsu Championship, which provided a certain basis for hosting this competition. This competition is the first intercontinental competition in this year’s “Charm of Hangzhou” series. Compared with national competitions, it is closer to the Asian Games, and the services of the venues also reflect the “international standard”.

Shao Wei, Director of Venue Operations, said that Linpu has created a national precedent for “small towns hosting competitions” and does not lack experience in hosting competitions. For international competitions, the most important thing is language services. Since many players come from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries, in order to solve the communication problem to the greatest extent, the venue recruited a number of volunteers with small language skills. Among the more than 260 volunteers, nearly 1/3 have the ability to communicate in English. The venue also hired professional translators to provide services for the media and athletes in press conferences, reception dinners and other occasions. In addition, there are many translation machines in the venue, which is convenient for the operation team to communicate with players from different regions.

In terms of reception, the operation team provides pick-up and drop-off services at Shanghai Pudong Airport, Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport and Hangzhou East Railway Station. At the same time, in order to respect the dietary requirements and catering characteristics of different ethnic groups, cultures and religions, two hotels have been specially arranged to provide halal kitchens and restaurants.

Kwon Jae-dong of South Korea said that this is his first time to compete in China, and the environment and service of the venue are very good, which left a deep impression on him. “The volunteers and staff were very enthusiastic and I am very grateful to them,” he said.

from incomprehensible to interested

Young audience called “Long knowledge”

It is true that even very experienced sports enthusiasts may have little knowledge of KJJ. Even as an unpopular event, KJJ still has a certain degree of appreciation.

To put it simply, as an upright uniform fighting, KJJ is different from Judo and Jiu-Jitsu in that it can only use standing postures and cannot use “sleeping techniques”, and only relies on throwing and leg sweeping techniques to score. If one side lands with its back on the ground, the other side is immediately declared the winner, similar to the “one book” in judo.

Xu Lili introduced that audiences who are new to kjiu-jitsu must first pay attention to offensive scoring. In addition to winning with one blow, hitting the opponent sideways can score points, and different parts of the ground have different points. “Actually, the two sides can also observe during the stalemate. They also have offense and defense while moving. The main purpose is to destroy the opponent’s center of gravity and find better attack opportunities.”

The reporter found a pair of mother and son watching the game in the stands. Xiao Shen, who is in his 20s, asked for leave from his work unit to watch the game with his mother. “We live in the town, and it only takes seven or eight minutes to walk here, which is very convenient.” Xiao Shen said that he had never watched a kjiu-jitsu competition before, and bought the ticket out of curiosity. Although he couldn’t understand it at first, but after After a morning of observation, I think this project is quite interesting, and I have a certain interest.

“I have learned a lot today, and I will continue to pay attention to KJJ in the future. I will definitely watch it during the Asian Games.” Xiao Shen said that this is the first time he has entered the renovated Linpu Gymnasium, and he feels that the venue has changed a lot , more majestic and beautiful than before, “I hope to show you a more exciting performance in the Asian Games.”

further reading

Linpu Gymnasium is located in the center of Linpu market town. It has a square shape with both classical beauty and modern sense. It is called “Joy Cube” because it will hold judo, jiu-jitsu, jiu-jitsu of Hangzhou Asian Games and judo for the blind in Asian Paralympic Games. “, it is expected that a total of 47 gold medals will be produced here.

Linpu Gymnasium is a special-grade sports building and the largest gymnasium in the south of Xiaoshan District. The functional layout not only meets the functional requirements for use during competitions, but also meets the economical and convenient use after the competition. There are more than 2,700 fixed seats and more than 900 movable seats in the venue. The square on the south side of the venue has been rebuilt and leveled, with an area of ​​about 3,000 square meters, which is used as a place for public activities.