Home Sports Asia’s No. 1 star is being abused by Korean netizens, who is too hurtful: who can control the keyboard man? –Fast technology–Technology changes the future
Sports

Asia’s No. 1 star is being abused by Korean netizens, who is too hurtful: who can control the keyboard man? –Fast technology–Technology changes the future

by admin
Asia’s No. 1 star is being abused by Korean netizens, who is too hurtful: who can control the keyboard man? –Fast technology–Technology changes the future

Asia’s No. 1 star is being abused by Korean netizens, who is too hurtful: who can control the keyboard man?

2022-11-30 13:12:18 Source: KuaiTech Author: Xuehua Editor: Xuehua Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

On November 28, in the second round of Group H of the World Cup in Qatar, South Korea lost 2-3 to Ghana, and there is a high probability that they will miss the knockout round. After the game, “Asia’s No. 1 Brother” Sun Xingmin burst into tears, and on his personal social account, some Korean netizens also criticized him.

Some netizens commented: “Keep accepting commercials”, “I’m really disappointed”, “Please quit the national team”, “Who are you crying for”, “The worst striker”, etc…

However, some netizens also fired at the keyboard man: “What the hell did you trash do to criticize the players who are running hard”, “What a bunch of lunatics”.

“To be honest, Sun Xingmin performed well in Tottenham Hotspur, but it is really not good in the national team. In the national team, Son Xingmin will never see each other again.”

On the eve of the start of the World Cup, in the Champions League group match between Tottenham and Marseille, Sun Xingmin hit the opponent’s shoulder when he was fighting for a header and was replaced. The injury was diagnosed as an orbital fracture of the left eye. In order to catch up with the World Cup, South Korea’s top star underwent surgery earlier than planned.

Asia's No. 1 football star is being bullied by Korean netizens, who is too hurtful: who can control the keyboard man?

Asia's No. 1 football star is being bullied by Korean netizens, who is too hurtful: who can control the keyboard man?

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

See also  Torres buys defender Rossi Latte says yes to the Temple

Responsible Editor: Xuehua

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

You may also like

Netherlands-Qatar 2-0, goals from Gakpo and De Jong....

Won the national championship Zhejiang U17 sounded the...

Gesteco, five stages to round off a dream...

Juventus, Elkann’s words on Allegri and Agnelli

Gilera B50: history of the twin cylinder

Ferri the invader: “In the closet Infantino popped...

f1 ferrari resignation binotto greeting leclerc

Volleyball Champions League: Perugia beats Duren, Trento surpasses...

Serie C: today’s Tuesday results of Group B

World Cup: Wales-England 0-3, England in the round...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy