Asia’s No. 1 star is being abused by Korean netizens, who is too hurtful: who can control the keyboard man?

On November 28, in the second round of Group H of the World Cup in Qatar, South Korea lost 2-3 to Ghana, and there is a high probability that they will miss the knockout round. After the game, “Asia’s No. 1 Brother” Sun Xingmin burst into tears, and on his personal social account, some Korean netizens also criticized him.

Some netizens commented: “Keep accepting commercials”, “I’m really disappointed”, “Please quit the national team”, “Who are you crying for”, “The worst striker”, etc…

However, some netizens also fired at the keyboard man: “What the hell did you trash do to criticize the players who are running hard”, “What a bunch of lunatics”.

“To be honest, Sun Xingmin performed well in Tottenham Hotspur, but it is really not good in the national team. In the national team, Son Xingmin will never see each other again.”

On the eve of the start of the World Cup, in the Champions League group match between Tottenham and Marseille, Sun Xingmin hit the opponent’s shoulder when he was fighting for a header and was replaced. The injury was diagnosed as an orbital fracture of the left eye. In order to catch up with the World Cup, South Korea’s top star underwent surgery earlier than planned.