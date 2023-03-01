ASICS presents in Italy theASICS Tennis Academy (ATA). Thanks to the recruitment of new Italian teachers, the ASICS Tennis Academy currently has more than 150 tennis coaches in France, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy.

“I have heard a lot about the work ASICS is doing to support tennis coaches; I am therefore excited to become part of this project. There is no other brand so committed to supporting our category, on and off the pitch. I am honored to be part of this international community.” he claims Giorgio Galimbertiformer professional tennis player and now coach.

Born in 2020, the ASICS Tennis Academy aims to support teachers of all levels: from those who work every day in city clubs to more expert profiles such as Daniel PizzornoWTA coach.

“ASICS was founded on the belief that sport has the power to lift the minds of individuals, communities and societies as a whole. That’s why we are so excited to launch the ASICS Tennis Academy in Italy as well. We are proud to have carried on this conviction for over 70 years, transforming it into action, thanks also to the project of the community of tennis teachers in Italy.“, commented Elena BosticardoMarketing Manager of ASICS Italy.

This is not just a collaboration: the trainers who are part of the ATA not only receive the latest technological innovations from ASICS in footwear and clothing, they also participate in product tests and have the opportunity to work with experts from the industry, elite coaches, trainers, physiotherapists and sport psychologists, in an effort to connect and foster a positive and cohesive community across Europe.

On Monday 27 February, ASICS officially presented the Academy in Milan, welcoming new members and officially kicking off the start of the program in Italy.