Asics Fuji Speed ​​2 for trail running: with the carbon plate you run even faster

With a full length carbon plate, the new Asics Fuji Speed ​​2 trail running model was designed to increase speed on trails and clear your mind

Asics Fuji Speed ​​2: back to basics

The names of the shoes and items in the collection are inspired by the iconic Mount Fuji, whose landscape was chosen as the background for the countryside shots. The tranquility of the landscape and the speed of the Japanese trail runner Makino Hideaki, featured in the launch video, merge to show how running faster along the trails helps clear the mind.

FUJI SPEED 2 trail shoe: more dynamic toe-off and greater lateral stability

In the new FUJI SPEED 2 the PEBAX plate has been replaced by one plate made with full length carbon fiber TPU, which favors a more dynamic take-off and greater lateral stability. The midsole material has also been renewed and is now equipped with FF BLAST™ PLUS foam, to ensure a lighter and more dynamic running experience.

The renewed textile upper, along with a lightly padded bellows tongue, guarantees optimal stability of the midfoot. It also not only prevents debris from entering the shoe, but ensures greater comfort during trail runs.

From the road to the trails

Magdalena Gassebner, Senior Product Marketing Specialist, talks about the process that led to the new FUJI SPEED: “For this second edition, we were very inspired by the MAGIC SPEED road running shoe. The ambition was to take the superiority of our road running shoe to the paths less travelled. By adding the carbon plate and FF BLAST PLUS midsole, we’ve created a shoe that’s ideal for picking up the pace without compromising comfort or grip. Our athletes have repeatedly tested this model during the development phase. After Stian Angermund’s victory at the Short Trail World Championships last June wearing FUJI SPEED 2, we are thrilled to present this new version, which allows everyone to run faster on off-road trails.”

Ready from head to toe for trail running

Together with the FUJI SPEED 2 the latest was presented FUJITRAIL clothing linedesigned to move in harmony with the runner’s body and to limit aerodynamic resistance during the fastest running sessions.

Among the key pieces of the collection, the FUJITRAIL jacket offers high waterproof protection and can be easily closed and stored inside the hood. To help trail runners stay cool and increase breathability, the FUJITRAIL top and shorts feature ASICS’ ACTIBREEZE technology and quick-drying fabrics.

The entire FUJITRAIL line features reflective details that help improve visibility in low light conditions.

ASICS FUJITRAIL and FUJI SPEED 2 shoes are available online and in stores. For more information, visit asics.com.

