I have to admit that running had dropped a bit in my activity ranking favorite to do. I had had a powerful flashback in the summer of 2020, that of the pandemic in which the desire to be outdoors and run had grown exponentially compared to the DPCMs, and then two winters of substantial apathy. Yes, I also ran, but more out of imposition on myself than out of real conviction and pleasure. I mean, I was in Captain Willard’s frame of mind at the beginning of Apocalypse Now, “I wanted a mission and to atone for my sins they assigned me one” and that’s how the ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25 made me want to run again.

The completely revolutionized new ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25

Now, when we talk about the new ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25 we are talking about a model that appeared before 2000which has completed a quarter of a century and which is universally considered one of the most legendary, iconic, well-known and recognizable running shoes in history. The success is due to the fact that ASICS Gel-Nimbus shoes have always represented the perfect balance between the needs of most runners, from those who jog to those who really train and compete, from Stefano Baldini to tapascione. But also a model that until version 24 of 2022 has always been substantially similar to itself (compare our review of the ASICS Gel-Nimbus 15 and the news of the release of the Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 for evidence). In short, touching such a moloch is almost an act of treason. But that’s what Asics did with the 25, something that if they didn’t tell you that they are really Nimbus you would hardly believe it.

The ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25 made me want to run again

Here, if that’s true the desire arises from physical stimulation, emotional motivation and rational evaluation that trigger dopamine, it was enough for me to open the box of Nimbus 25 to say “I’m f***ing going to run right now“.

“Maxi” midsole as is very fashionable today, 30mm thick under the forefoot and 40mm under the heel, elastic upper of those that wrap around the foot like a glove (or like a sock) as far as I’m concerned they were enough and advanced for let me put them on my feet right away, start scampering around the house, go through the door and run out.

Technical characteristics of the Nimbus 25

Then, if we want to go into the technical details (which you can find explained in more detail here) in the midsole we find the FlyteFoam FF Blast Plus Eco technology which ensures 20% more cushioning and the new PUreGEL technology which absorbs shock and facilitates the transition, the sole with AHAR rubber combined with the Asics Lite sole for grip and smoothness in road racing with long-lasting expectations thanks to the inserts in gomma ASICS HIGH Abrasion in the areas of the sole with the greatest abrasion, the tecnologia TRUSSTIC which improves stability, the OrthoLite X-55 insole that maximizes comfort, and the tomaia Engineered Knit Mesh soft and breathable with Knit Tongue construction that extends around the ankle. But this long, somewhat technical list doesn’t exactly give an idea of ​​why the Nimbus 25 made me want to race again.

How are the new ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25

Finally, when you run into it, the new ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25 are unquestionably comfortable. They are those running shoes that you don’t have to get used to, you don’t have to study or understand them, the first time you run in them it’s like they’ve been your shoes forever, or at least for many months and many races now. You run there smiling with pleasure, and if your legs and breath allowed you, you would go on again and again. Which has always been the secret of the Nimbus, even before we started talking about energizing shoes that would make you run faster.

I have read in some reviews of those who really train, really run and measure times also based on the shoes they wear, which would be less “reactive” and less “fast” than the 24. I frankly don’t know and I don’t I can say, given the premise. But with that shape that winks at the Metaspeed Sky, the “rocker” of the sole that favors a fluid transitionthe softness that you appreciate especially if you are 50 years old, 190cm tall and weigh 80kg, the lightness that is now an essential condition of any pair of running shoes, and in general a sensation of absolute comfort, the ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25 have me made me want to race again even though my condition and racing performance are far from my best today.

Advertising