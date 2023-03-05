Featuring FF BLAST technology and structural elements that guarantee foot protection, the Asics Gel-Trabuco 11 they are designed to allow runners to discover and explore the trails.

Magdalena Gassebner, Product marketing specialist thus describes Asics Gel-Trabuco 11: “For the trail running category, it is currently the most protective ASICS shoe. Thanks to the FF BLAST and 3D SPACE CONSTRUCTION technologies in the midsole, the shoe is more cushioned and stable than ever. This allows athletes to tackle the most technical terrain while remaining protected and comfortable”.

Asics Gel-Trabuco 11, maximum foot protection on every trail

The plate in the forefoot midsole protects the sole from sharp rocks, while the reinforced upper protects the rest of the foot from any debris. In combination with the ASICSGRIP technologythe GEL-TRABUCO 11 shoe offers 360° protection, essential for new adventures along the trails, to be experienced in serenity with a relieved mind.

SS23 FUJITRAIL collection, protection and comfort for trail runners

“The SS23 FUJITRAIL collection offers protection and comfort, essential for the training of any trail runner“explains Michael Dudley, Product Line Manager for ASICS clothing and accessories. “The FUJITRAIL jacket offers excellent waterproof protection and is also packable and designed to move harmoniously with the runner’s body.” On warmer days, the FUJITRAIL top and shorts are ideal. Featuring ASICS ACTIBREEZE technology, they offer enhanced breathability and quick drying properties to keep the athlete cool.

The entire FUJITRAIL collection presents Reflective elements that help increase visibility in low light conditions.

