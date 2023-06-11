Home » Asics presents the tennis shoe for Matteo Berrettini designed in collaboration with BOSS
Sports

Asics presents the tennis shoe for Matteo Berrettini designed in collaboration with BOSS

by admin
Asics presents the tennis shoe for Matteo Berrettini designed in collaboration with BOSS

ASICS is thrilled to announce the limited edition GEL-RESOLUTION™ 9 tennis shoe for the first time created in collaboration with BOSS. This special version designed for Matteo Berrettini combines ASICS advanced technology with an innovative design, inspired by the famous fashion brand.

Specifically designed for baseline players, the GEL-RESOLUTION™ 9 model features ASICS technologies to ensure high performance. First of all, the DYNAWALL™ system, which offers extra lateral support, and the DYNAWRAP™ technology which improves the fit, ensuring greater stability and comfort.

This exclusive release stands out for its innovative design, which blends the world of sport with that of high fashion: the capsule indeed presents an elegant and modern aesthetic, which incorporates the timeless design of BOSS. The collaboration between the two realities captures the essence of Matteo Berrettini’s sophisticated and dynamic style, reflecting his passion for tennis and fashion.

“The GEL-RESOLUTION™ 9 for me is an excellent tennis shoe, which combines the stability and comfort I need,” says Matteo Berrettini. “I’m excited about the collaboration between ASICS and BOSS resulting in this shoe with an exciting new design that I hope will bring me success on the court.”

See also  "Napoli's Scudetto? But no, let's win the Champions League»- Corriere TV

You may also like

1. FC Köln: Transfer sealed: Köln star Ondrej...

Fiorentina, the future belongs to Commisso: the president...

The two teams remain golden and undefeated

TRAILRUN ALTA VALTELLINA | Sportdimontagna.com

International match today live on TV, live stream...

Cagliari won the Serie B playoffs and were...

According to media reports: Khedira and Wolf are...

The National Shooting Championship (rifle and pistol event)...

Trekking poles in the mountains, why use them?

Breel Embolo in court: The football star’s criminal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy