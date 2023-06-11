Asics presents the tennis shoe for Matteo Berrettini designed in collaboration with BOSS

ASICS is thrilled to announce the limited edition GEL-RESOLUTION™ 9 tennis shoe for the first time created in collaboration with BOSS. This special version designed for Matteo Berrettini combines ASICS advanced technology with an innovative design, inspired by the famous fashion brand.

Specifically designed for baseline players, the GEL-RESOLUTION™ 9 model features ASICS technologies to ensure high performance. First of all, the DYNAWALL™ system, which offers extra lateral support, and the DYNAWRAP™ technology which improves the fit, ensuring greater stability and comfort.

This exclusive release stands out for its innovative design, which blends the world of sport with that of high fashion: the capsule indeed presents an elegant and modern aesthetic, which incorporates the timeless design of BOSS. The collaboration between the two realities captures the essence of Matteo Berrettini’s sophisticated and dynamic style, reflecting his passion for tennis and fashion.

“The GEL-RESOLUTION™ 9 for me is an excellent tennis shoe, which combines the stability and comfort I need,” says Matteo Berrettini. “I’m excited about the collaboration between ASICS and BOSS resulting in this shoe with an exciting new design that I hope will bring me success on the court.”