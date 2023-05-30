ASICS TRAIL OF THE WALLS | Sportdimontagna.com

Appointment set for Saturday 2 September, starting at 20: Verona will rediscover the magic of the urban trail thanks to “ASICS TRAIL DELLE MURA”, the event organized by the Verona Marathon Team which a year ago led to the start, in the square in front of the Basilica of San Zeno, patron saint of the city, over 500 enthusiasts, engaged on a 17-kilometre route full of history and charm,

A consolidated route, which from Castelvecchio with the bridge over the Adige will reach San Giorgio in Braida, to then go along the Austrian “lasagne”, all cobbled and stone with steep stretches; then the descent into Valpantena, among the olive trees, towards Quinto. Then the Castellana, Castel San Felice, and the crossing of the Parco delle Mura, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2015. Then, from the Austrian ramparts, a long descent along the stairs that lead from Castel San Pietro to the Adige, to reach the Torre della Catena and Porta Fura, before the grand finale towards Piazza San Zeno. A combination of history and sport, in an itinerary made up of paved roads alternating with dirt roads, stairways and paths. A unique test that will lead the participants and their companions to appreciate the city of Verona, its monuments and its great river.

The partnership with Asics has been confirmed, which will once again be the “title sponsor” of the event. Registration has already been open for some time: the fee will be 24 euros for those who register by 30 June, it will rise to 27 euros until 14 August, and 30 euros until 30 August. But it will also be possible to join on the day of the event, for the sum of 35 euros. Each participant will be given a rich goodie bag, containing among other things the diploma and a very original “Finisher” medal, as well as the dedicated technical T-shirt.

It is possible to register online on the Endu portal, at the following address:

Or in person at the Verona Marathon Hub, Circonvallazione Maroncelli 7/e, Verona, during shop opening hours: Monday from 15.30 to 19.30, Tuesday to Saturday from 9.30 to 12.30 and from 15.30 to 19.30.