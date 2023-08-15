ASICS x HAL STUDIOS® Unveils Futuristic GEL-1130 MK III ‘Glacier’ Joint Shoe Model

Australian fashion house Highs and Lows, in collaboration with HAL STUDIOS®, has unveiled their latest 2023 autumn and winter series Lookbook. To add to the excitement, they have also announced a partnership with ASICS, resulting in the creation of a new joint shoe model called GEL-1130 MK III “Glacier”.

The “Glacier” shoe draws inspiration from breathtaking glacial landscapes around the world. It skillfully incorporates various elements such as mountains, black sand beaches, snow, and ice into its design to showcase a deep appreciation for nature.

Staying true to its minimalist tone, the shoe discards the traditional appearance of sports shoes and infuses them with futuristic colors. The shoe is crafted with a combination of white suede, mesh, and brown leather, creating a striking contrast against the vibrant red laces. The sole is reinforced with ASICS’ TRUSSTIC support system, providing enhanced stability while wearing. Additionally, the heel features ASICS’ signature GEL technology, ensuring cushioning, impact absorption, and support. The brand logos are prominently displayed on the side and heel, emphasizing the collaboration between ASICS and HAL STUDIOS®.

The ASICS x HAL STUDIOS® GEL-1130™ MK III “Glacier” will be exclusively available for purchase on the HAL STUDIOS® official website starting from August 16. Enthusiasts and sneaker collectors alike should keep an eye out for the release news to ensure they don’t miss out on this highly anticipated collaboration.

