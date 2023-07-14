Aspartame and cancer, no risk for the “average” consumer

According to a report released by the World Health Organization (WHO), aspartame, a widely used artificial sweetener, could be classified as a possible carcinogen. Despite this, the WHO Food Safety Panel said the evidence is not yet convincing and that aspartame can be consumed in large quantities without problems.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) disagrees with the classification of aspartame as a possible carcinogen. According to the FDA, aspartame is one of the most studied food additives and does not pose a health risk when used in approved amounts.

Aspartame is commonly found in diet sodas, chewing gum, and low-calorie sweets. Although the WHO has classified aspartame as a possible carcinogen, the organization does not recommend avoiding its consumption entirely, but rather adopting a moderate use.

The seemingly contradictory statements come from two groups within WHO. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has classified aspartame as a possible carcinogen based on some evidence linking the consumption of artificially sweetened beverages to hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common type of liver cancer. However, the other group, the Joint FAO/WHO Committee on Food Additives, considered that the evidence was not sufficiently convincing to justify a change in guidelines on the acceptable daily intake for aspartame.

The acceptable daily intake of aspartame is 40 milligrams per kilogram of body weight per day. This means that a person would need to consume over nine to 14 cans of diet soda a day to exceed that limit, provided he or she does not also get aspartame from other sources. The FDA’s acceptable daily intake is even higher, at 50 milligrams per kilogram of body weight per day.

Companies in the beverage industry have welcomed the decision by the Committee on Food Additives not to make changes to the acceptable limits for aspartame. However, some organizations, such as the American Cancer Society, say the science around the possible link between aspartame and cancer is still evolving.

Scientists are still trying to understand the mechanisms by which aspartame could potentially cause cancer. Some research suggests that artificial sweeteners may negatively affect the gut microbiome, but more research is needed to confirm these hypotheses.

Despite the discussion of the possible cancer risk associated with aspartame, most consumers are well within the acceptable consumption limits set by WHO. However, for those who are concerned, WHO suggests opting for water as an alternative to artificially sweetened drinks.

In conclusion, although aspartame has been classified as a possible carcinogen by the WHO, the evidence is not yet conclusive and the regulatory authorities believe that its consumption, in the approved quantities, does not represent a health risk. However, it is always advisable to adopt a moderate intake of artificial sweeteners and evaluate your diet overall to reduce your exposure to potentially carcinogenic substances.

