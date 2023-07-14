Home » Aspartame and cancer, no risk for the “average” consumer –
Sports

Aspartame and cancer, no risk for the “average” consumer –

by admin
Aspartame and cancer, no risk for the “average” consumer –

According to a report released by the World Health Organization (WHO), aspartame, a widely used artificial sweetener, could be classified as a possible carcinogen. Despite this, the WHO Food Safety Panel said the evidence is not yet convincing and that aspartame can be consumed in large quantities without problems.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) disagrees with the classification of aspartame as a possible carcinogen. According to the FDA, aspartame is one of the most studied food additives and does not pose a health risk when used in approved amounts.

Aspartame is commonly found in diet sodas, chewing gum, and low-calorie sweets. Although the WHO has classified aspartame as a possible carcinogen, the organization does not recommend avoiding its consumption entirely, but rather adopting a moderate use.

The seemingly contradictory statements come from two groups within WHO. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has classified aspartame as a possible carcinogen based on some evidence linking the consumption of artificially sweetened beverages to hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common type of liver cancer. However, the other group, the Joint FAO/WHO Committee on Food Additives, considered that the evidence was not sufficiently convincing to justify a change in guidelines on the acceptable daily intake for aspartame.

The acceptable daily intake of aspartame is 40 milligrams per kilogram of body weight per day. This means that a person would need to consume over nine to 14 cans of diet soda a day to exceed that limit, provided he or she does not also get aspartame from other sources. The FDA’s acceptable daily intake is even higher, at 50 milligrams per kilogram of body weight per day.

See also  Enduro, perhaps an illness killed the Dutch rider who died during the transfer between two tests

Companies in the beverage industry have welcomed the decision by the Committee on Food Additives not to make changes to the acceptable limits for aspartame. However, some organizations, such as the American Cancer Society, say the science around the possible link between aspartame and cancer is still evolving.

Scientists are still trying to understand the mechanisms by which aspartame could potentially cause cancer. Some research suggests that artificial sweeteners may negatively affect the gut microbiome, but more research is needed to confirm these hypotheses.

Despite the discussion of the possible cancer risk associated with aspartame, most consumers are well within the acceptable consumption limits set by WHO. However, for those who are concerned, WHO suggests opting for water as an alternative to artificially sweetened drinks.

In conclusion, although aspartame has been classified as a possible carcinogen by the WHO, the evidence is not yet conclusive and the regulatory authorities believe that its consumption, in the approved quantities, does not represent a health risk. However, it is always advisable to adopt a moderate intake of artificial sweeteners and evaluate your diet overall to reduce your exposure to potentially carcinogenic substances.

Source: nbcnews.com

Follow us on Social Media

You may also like

David Beckham: The Driving Force Behind Inter Miami’s...

improve location-based experience –

Djokovic and Alcaraz Set for Epic Showdown in...

Premier League: Arsenal instead of Bayern: Rice moves...

Sinner, the semifinal with Djokovic at Wimbledon is...

Soccer World Cup: Game abandoned – German opponent...

Maxi fall at the Tour de France: the...

Former International Referee Criticizes Chinese Super League Referees...

Markus Rehm and the long fear for gold

Ragusa Calcio, defender Pasquale Porcaro arrives

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy