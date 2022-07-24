Original title: Aspen predicts Real Madrid starting: Joan Ameni, Rudiger debut Brazilian double star

Aspen predicts Real Madrid starting:Joan Ameni and Rudiger make their debut with the Brazilian double star

Live it, July 24th, Beijing time at 11:00 this morning, Real Madrid and Barcelona will play a friendly match in the United States. Before the game, Aspen predicted that Real Madrid will start: Joan Ameni and Rudiger will make their debut, and the Brazilian double star will play.

Aspen predicts Real Madrid’s starting lineup:

Forwards: Vinicius, Mariano, Rodrigo

Midfielders: Kroos, Joan Ameni, Ceballos

Defenders: Alaba, Rudiger, Militao, Odriozola

Goalkeeper: Courtois

Note: Benzema and Carvajal are absent in this game, and there is also news that Vazquez may serve as a right back.

