Aspen predicts Real Madrid starting:Joan Ameni and Rudiger make their debut with the Brazilian double star
Live it, July 24th, Beijing time at 11:00 this morning, Real Madrid and Barcelona will play a friendly match in the United States. Before the game, Aspen predicted that Real Madrid will start: Joan Ameni and Rudiger will make their debut, and the Brazilian double star will play.
Aspen predicts Real Madrid’s starting lineup:
Forwards: Vinicius, Mariano, Rodrigo
Midfielders: Kroos, Joan Ameni, Ceballos
Defenders: Alaba, Rudiger, Militao, Odriozola
Goalkeeper: Courtois
Note: Benzema and Carvajal are absent in this game, and there is also news that Vazquez may serve as a right back.
