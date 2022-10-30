Home Sports Assago, Tombolini: “I saw a footballer and I stabbed him out of envy”
Assago, Tombolini: "I saw a footballer and I stabbed him out of envy"

Assago, Tombolini: "I saw a footballer and I stabbed him out of envy"

Andrea Tombolini, the murderer of the Assago shopping center, will have to answer for murder and two attempted murders: “I saw that the people I hit were fine, while I was sick”

“When I saw that among the clients there was a Milan player (the reference is to Pablo Marì of Monza, ed), I felt envious, because he was fine and I was ill. I then hit him with a knife I had in my hand and I could have stopped there, but I don’t know what came over me and I started hitting other people too “. These are the words that Andrea Tombolini put on the record in the validation interrogation before the Milan judge Patrizia Nobile.

THE ACCUSATIONS

The man must answer for murder and two attempted murders after the assault on the Carrefour hypermarket in Assago. Words that could also reconstruct the sequence of the “homicidal rampage” of the 46-year-old subjected to precautionary measures in the psychiatric ward of the San Paolo hospital – complete with a garrison to avoid escapes – who left one victim and five injured on the supermarket shelves, two so serious as to constitute the crime of attempted murder. An action that Tombolini has never denied and that even before the prosecutor Paolo Storari motivated with a precise feeling: “If I have to describe a feeling I had on the occasion, it was that of envy because the people I hit were fine, while I was sick “the words of the man, who convinced that he had a tumor and that he would have to die soon.

