Meanwhile, the prosecutor on duty Storari asked for the validation of the arrest and the application of the precautionary measure in the place of care. There would be the “real danger” that Tombolini “commits other serious crimes of the same kind”

Andrea Tombolini, the 46-year-old arrested for the events of last night at the Carrefour of the Assago shopping center, will be questioned by the investigating judge in the afternoon, in the Psychiatry ward of the San Paolo hospital in Milan, where he is currently being held. The man is currently accused of murder and two attempted murders.

SUBJECT TO BE STUDIED — The investigations last night highlighted the mental problems of the man, who nevertheless had never given signs that would suggest an extreme gesture like the one made yesterday. He himself, answering the questions of the investigators in the first hours after the arrest, reported that he vented his anger by throwing on the ground the sharing bicycles that he randomly found around the city.

CLINICAL TESTS — Before entering the Carrefour, Tombolini had undergone a gastroscopy due to gastric reflux in the late afternoon yesterday. In the meantime, the prosecutor on duty, Paolo Storari, asked for the arrest to be validated and the precautionary measure to be applied in the place of care. For the prosecutor, owner of the Carabinieri investigations of the Corsico company, there is a “real danger” that Tombolini “commits other serious crimes of the same kind” for which he was arrested last night.

