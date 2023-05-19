Assault on the Vatican with the car, the 45-year-old released from prison handed over to the Italian police: he will be subjected to Tso

Simone Baldoni, 45, was released from prison after he forced his way into a white panda registered to a relative at 8pm on Thursday evening the entrance gate to the Vatican at the gate of Sant’Anna. The man, handed over to the Italian police, will undergo a Tso, Compulsory Health Treatment.

What happened When Baldoni tried to force At the entrance, a Gendarmerie agent opened fire on the car, hitting the front left wingbut the man – in a state of psychophysical alteration, as a doctor of the internal Vatican clinical center later established – continued the march risking running over policemen and Swiss guards before being blocked and handcuffed in the San Damaso courtyard.

An insane action, for no specific reason, following a brief exchange of jokes that the 45-year-old, known by the Italian police forces for some precedents for drugs, would have had with a soldier of the Guards at the gate, who sent him back explaining that he could not enter the Vatican by car. The man pretended to maneuver to leave, but instead took off again at full speed, violating the internal space of the Holy See.

At first it was feared that he might be a terrorist, the alarm went off throughout the Vatican, especially in the Giardini area, behind St. Peter’s Basilica, because there Baldoni was directed after attempting to reach Santa Marta, but failed and was immobilized as soon as he got out of the car. He was taken to the infirmary and then to the safety room.

On the basis of the provisions of the Concordat between Italy and the Holy See, Baldoni may now have to answer to the Italian justice system. Among the hypothesized charges is that of resisting a public officialbut also attempted murder if the reconstruction of the facts should reveal that the 45-year-old decisively aimed the agents at the gate with the intention of running them over with the Panda.