Violent clashes in the pre-match of Spezia-Lazio: the two supporters came into contact in the streets of the city centre, in the area of ​​piazza Ginocchio, with clubs and blunt objects of various kinds. The police in riot gear then managed to divide the fans. Some people have been arrested; a supporter from La Spezia would have been injured in the head. Damage to cars and the outdoor area of ​​a restaurant in via Napoli. The images spread on social media by residents who filmed what was happening from balconies and windows