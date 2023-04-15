6
Violent clashes in the pre-match of Spezia-Lazio: the two supporters came into contact in the streets of the city centre, in the area of piazza Ginocchio, with clubs and blunt objects of various kinds. The police in riot gear then managed to divide the fans. Some people have been arrested; a supporter from La Spezia would have been injured in the head. Damage to cars and the outdoor area of a restaurant in via Napoli. The images spread on social media by residents who filmed what was happening from balconies and windows
April 14, 2023 – Updated April 14, 2023 , 11:45 pm
