Astana wants to persuade Cavendish to continue

The Astana cycling team wants to persuade veteran star Mark Cavendish, who retired after a fall in the Tour de France, to continue his career. “Yes, we want Mark to continue in 2024 and be able to compete in his 15th Tour de France to win his 35th stage,” said team boss Alexander Vinokurov of the French sports newspaper “L’Equipe”.

Cavendish suffered a broken collarbone in a crash on stage eight on Saturday and was forced to retire. This also burst his dream of a record stage win, which would have left the legend Eddy Merckx behind for good. Both lead the list with 34 successes each. At the end of the season, the 38-year-old former world champion Cavendish actually wants to end his career.

Cavendish has to give up

“I broke my thigh on the Tour myself in 2011, it was supposed to be my last year. But I didn’t want to stop like that. I extended and fought to win the Olympic Games in London the following year,” added Vinokurov, who even won gold in the 2012 Olympic road race in front of Buckingham Palace. “Mark has the same spirit, the same will to achieve his ultimate goal. We are ready to give him that opportunity. But he will decide.”

