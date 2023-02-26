Home Sports Aston Martin: ‘If Stroll withdraws, Drugovich will replace him in the 2023 Bahrain GP’
Aston Martin: 'If Stroll withdraws, Drugovich will replace him in the 2023 Bahrain GP'

Aston Martin: 'If Stroll withdraws, Drugovich will replace him in the 2023 Bahrain GP'

Felipe Drugovich will be on the go in GP del Bahrainin case of flat rate Of Lance Stroll. She communicated thatAston Martinsilencing rumors that they wanted a return of Sebastian Vettel driving the British car. Stroll is still struggling with thewrist injury remedied it in a cycling workout and currently hasn’t no certainty to be ready for the first Grand Prix of the season, scheduled for next week. The words of Team Principal Mike Krack, who hadn’t denied a possible comeback for Seb (still at 299 GPs in his career) had kindled the imagination of the fans. Today, however, the note from Aston Martin that dampened the enthusiasm: “The team he will continue to give Lance every chance to run, waiting to recover from the injury. If he shouldn’t be able to compete, Felipe Drugovich will drive the AMR23 alongside Fernando“.

