Aston Villa now sit only six points away from Europa League qualification

In-form Aston Villa maintained their push for European football next season with victory over relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest at Villa Park.

Villa have now won 11 of 17 games since Unai Emery took charge, with victory here their fourth in succession.

It had been a testing first half for Emery’s men as the hosts struggled to get a foothold in the match, with Forest proving equal to their efforts.

Villa came closest to breaking the deadlock in the opening period when Ollie Watkins forced Keylor Navas into a stop from close range but chances were otherwise limited.

The game’s opening goal could not have come easier for the hosts, though, as Bertrand Traore curled past Navas after Jonjo Shelvey cleared the ball into the path of the Villa man shortly after the restart.

Watkins sealed the result in the final minute of added time, chipping into the net after playing a one-two with Jacob Ramsey.

Forest’s poor run of form leaves them 18th, inside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Villa, meanwhile, are six points off fifth-placed Tottenham with eight games remaining.

Villa’s fortunes continue to improve

Ollie Watkins celebrates with his shirt off after scoring for Aston Villa
Ollie Watkins has now scored in nine of his past 11 games

Emery has masterminded a complete turnaround of Villa’s fortunes since taking the reins in October.

They had won just two of their opening 11 matches before the Spaniard’s arrival but are now firmly in the mix at the top end of the table.

They struggled to cause any real issues in the scrappy first half, Alex Moreno’s frequent forays down the wing one of their few bright attacking sparks.

Their confidence was much-improved after Traore’s goal, though, and their performance finally sprung into life.

Emi Buendia came inches away from extending the hosts’ advantage after Moreno charged past the defence but the Argentine sliced just wide of the near post.

Watkins’ goal added to his own fine run of form, netting his ninth in 11 games.

Emery told BBC Sport: “Ollie is working very well and his commitment with the team is very important.

“When he’s scoring we’re very happy for him. He’s helping with his quality. Everybody is supporting him, trying to assist him, like today how Jacob Ramsey decided to assist him.

“Ollie is scoring and for him, [it’s] very good.”

Villa have already surpassed last season’s points tally and Emery will be hoping his side can maintain the pressure on the league’s top sides throughout the run-in.

Forest drop into relegation zone

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper holds his hands to the sky
Nottingham Forest have moved into the relegation zone on goal difference

Forest are in freefall, with Steve Cooper’s side now without a win in nine Premier League matches.

Some confidence will have been generated by the fact they shut out high-flying Villa in the first half, but they could not keep up the pace for the full 90 minutes.

They showed some moments of life, Brennan Johnson’s footwork on the right in particular causing problems for the hosts, while Shelvey provided some promising deliveries.

But they only managed two shots on target as they fell to a potentially damaging defeat for their manager.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis backed Cooper’s position as manager earlier this week but said that “results and performances must improve immediately”.

Such improvements were nowhere to be seen at Villa Park, and their dire form means the pressure will continue to mount on the Forest boss.

Forest fans chanted Cooper’s name in support of the manager as the teams came out for the game.

“That’s the bit that hurts the most, that we and I are desperate to do well for the supporters and the club,” he told BBC Sport after the game.

“It makes these moments and these mistakes and these goals even more costly and even more hurtful.

“I repeat what I’ve said, we can blame nobody but ourselves because of the mistakes we made.”

Player of the match

McGinnJohn McGinn

Aston Villa

  1. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn

  2. Squad number11Player nameWatkins

  3. Squad number9Player nameTraore

  4. Squad number15Player nameAlex Moreno

  5. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luis

  6. Squad number5Player nameMixed

  7. Squad number1Player nameAnd Martinez

  8. Squad number10Player nameGood day

  9. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey

  10. Squad number4Player nameSo

  11. Squad number32Player nameDendoncker

  12. Squad number18Player nameYoung

  13. Squad number31Player nameBailey

Nottingham Forest

  1. Squad number20Player nameJohnson

  2. Squad number7Player nameN Williams

  3. Squad number28Player nameDanilo

  4. Squad number12Player nameNavas

  5. Squad number10Player nameGibbs-White

  6. Squad number38Player nameFelipe

  7. Squad number19Player nameNiakhate

  8. Squad number15Player nameToffolo

  9. Squad number21Player nameKouyate

  10. Squad number4Player nameWorrall

  11. Squad number9Player nameAwoniyi

  12. Squad number5Player nameMangala

  13. Squad number23Player nameFreuler

  14. Squad number6Player nameShelvey

  15. Squad number34Player nameAyew

Line-ups

Aston Villa

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1And Martinez
  • 18Young
  • 4SoBooked at 85mins
  • 5Mixed
  • 15Moreno LoperaBooked at 35mins
  • 41J Ramsey
  • 7McGinn
  • 6Douglas Luis
  • 10Good daySubstituted forDendonckerat 75′minutes
  • 31BaileySubstituted forTraoreat 28′minutes
  • 11WatkinsBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 3Santos Silva
  • 9Traore
  • 16Chambers
  • 22Duran
  • 25Olsen
  • 27Worthy
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 38Sinisalo
  • 56Revan

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 12Navas
  • 4WorrallSubstituted forAwoniyiat 65′minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 38Felipe
  • 19NiakhateSubstituted forat 86′minutes
  • 7N Williams
  • 6ShelveyBooked at 36minsSubstituted forMangalaat 65′minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 21KouyateSubstituted forFreulerat 32′minutes
  • 15ToffoloBooked at 90mins
  • 10Gibbs-White
  • 28dos Santos de OliveiraSubstituted forAyewat 78′minutes
  • 20Johnson

Substitutes

  • 5Mangala
  • 9Awoniyi
  • 11Lingard
  • 13Hennessey
  • 16Surridge
  • 23Freuler
  • 25Dennis
  • 26McKenna
  • 34Ayew

Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Attendance:
42,076

Live Text

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner

  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before – here’s everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment

