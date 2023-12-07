Home » ASTON VILLA BEAT MANCHESTER CITY after victory. Should Pep Guardiola worry? | ESPN FC – ESPN Deportes
In a surprising turn of events, Aston Villa emerged victorious over Manchester City, leaving many to wonder if manager Pep Guardiola should be concerned about the team’s recent string of losses. The match marked City’s fourth consecutive game without a victory in the Premier League, raising questions about the squad’s performance under Guardiola’s leadership.

Aston Villa, led by manager Emery, delivered a stunning blow to Guardiola’s City, pushing them down to fourth place in the league standings. The victory showcased Aston Villa’s potential and left fans and experts alike questioning City’s current form.

One standout moment in the match came from Aston Villa’s goalkeeper, Dibu Martínez, who made a spectacular double save that left Dortmund’s Erling Haaland in disbelief. Martínez’s performance demonstrated his exceptional skill and contributed to Aston Villa’s impressive win over City.

As Guardiola and his team reflect on this defeat, there is growing speculation about the team’s future in the league. With their recent struggles, many are left wondering if Guardiola should be worried about City’s performance and if changes are needed to secure their position in the Premier League. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.

