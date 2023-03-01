Home Sports Asvel beats Angers again and qualifies for the Eurocup semi-finals
Asvel won Angers 71-60 (16-20, 14-12, 12-14, 29-14) in the quarter-finals of the Eurocup on Wednesday evening.

The Lyonnaises, who had already won (88-58) in the first leg, have not lost a match in all competitions since January 15 (85-78 defeat against Montpellier). With this new victory, they claim a tenth success in a row.

In the semi-finals, they may face the Nordists of Villeneuve d’Ascq who will play this Thursday in Zaragoza (Spain) with a 16-point lead to defend (84-68 in the first leg).

One week before the semi-final of the Coupe de France in Villeneuve d’Ascq, the important thing for David Gautier was to rotate his squad, share playing time and avoid injuries.

The Lyonnais coach recorded the return of Julie Allemand, associated with his medical freelancer Briann January, for whom it was the last match with Asvel.

