Vittoria for the The power of Bologna in the 23rd round of Euroleague. Sergio Scariolo’s team beats theAsvel Villeurbanne 77-64 and back in the running for a place in the playoffs. Race conducted for 40′ at the Astroballe, despite the heavy absences of Teodosic, Ojeleye and Lundberg. Decisive i 21 points from a wild Belinelli (4/8 from three), well supported by Shengelia’s 10 and Cordinier’s 10 points with 5 assists and 5 rebounds. Now the ‘Vu Nere’ rise to 11-12 in the standings: eighth place is just one win away. Virtus is back on the parquet next week, when they will receive Barcelona at the Segafredo Arena: match live on Sky Sport e in streaming su NOW.

The breaking latest news of the match Asvel stays in contact until one player leaves unleashed De Colo (7 points and 1 assist), then Virtus closes the way to the basket and, thanks also to the super impact from the bench by Belinelli, Mannion and Bako, extends in the final quarter for the 14-21 of 10′. Beli is hot as a stove (15 points at halftime with three triples) and drags his team up to +12, but the hosts still stay in the game thanks to their number 12, returning to the locker room on 37-39. The percentages go down, tension rises instead and some forbidden shots fly. Cordinierunder the eyes of Tony Parker, holds the Virtus in front of the 30′ (48-55). Scariolo’s team tries to escape with the signature of Belinelli and Pajola, the landlords are looking for a tussle but Virtus keeps their nerve: Cordinier is a lion in both halves and bianconeri conquer the second consecutive victory (64-77)putting himself back in the running for a playoff berth. See also Milan want Origi as a free agent. Here's how to get there Asvel: Colo 15, Fall 11 Virtus: Belinelli 21, Shengelia and Cordinier 10

Scariolo: “We’re in the running for the playoffs, it will be a tough fight” “In the second we were close to those of the first quarter, congratulations to my players because they won against a strong team, who beat Fenerbahce and Milan. We are in the race, the fight is hard and balanced. Let’s take it one step at a time, in a few weeks we will know the truth.”

