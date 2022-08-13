First three points for Inter who pass to Lecce 2-1 and must say thanks to Dumfries, who scored the winning goal right at the end. The Nerazzurri had taken the lead after two minutes with Lukaku. Then the Salento had grabbed parity with Ceesay at the start of the recovery.

Just over 80 seconds pass from the whistle of referee Prontera and Lukaku returns to mark the scoresheet. He does it thanks to a perfect action, started from the left with Dimarco. Then the header of Darmian for the easy easy support of the Belgian to break the deadlock. It is a cold shower for the Apulians, evidently gripped by the tension of the debut in A.

Inter have the space for almost immediate doubling but they are not yet in a killer version. The hosts lose Cetin in the 21st minute due to injury, but it is precisely from here that Baroni’s team injects a good dose of courage: a couple of counter-attacks, nothing more, but finally a ring. The enthusiasm threatens to betray Baschirotto, author at 32 ‘of a very hard entry on Lautaro: it is only yellow for the referee. Nerves remain tense, the last phase of the first fraction ends with a sterile ball possession of the two teams and several protests.

The second half is a close relative of the start of the match, but on the contrary. After 3 minutes, it is in fact Lecce to find the equal goal: Di Francesco’s ball in depth for Ceesay who crosses by beating Handanovic. In the 53rd minute Strefezza touched the post with a shot in the round, while in the 61st minute it was only a miracle of the Nerazzurri goalkeeper who denied the goal from a free-kick by Bistrovic. Inzaghi changes register. Enter Dumfries (and Dzeko to form a heavy trident) who hit the post with his head in the 69th minute. Inter attack, but with disorder and little clarity. The match seems to close on a draw but at the last moment the Nerazzurri find the winning goal: Lautaro deflects a corner, Dumfries arrives like a bolt of lightning that signs the tap-in.