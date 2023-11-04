at Bercy, Grigor Dimitrov’s star shines again

Grigor Dimitrov hits a smash during his semi-final against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, in Bercy, November 4, 2023. DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP

We found Grigor Dimitrov. Like in 2014, like in 2017, like in 2019. It’s a bit like the story of his life: the Bulgarian’s career oscillates between black holes and episodic rebirths. Since the start of the week, its star has been shining in the Bercy sky after having dangerously faded.

Saturday November 4, the 17th player in the world qualified for the final of the Paris Masters 1000, only the second of his career in the most prestigious category of tennis after the Grand Slams. His first, in Cincinnati (Ohio) in 2017, remains the last title in his trophy cabinet, which has eight.

Before the semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev, the 15,000 spectators on the central court came to enjoy a one-handed backhand duel of aesthetes, the opportunities to do so being increasingly rare on the circuit. In the end, it was Grigor Dimitrov who put on the show, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas (6-3, 6-7, 7-6). The Greek (world number 6) was treated to a great day recital from the man whose cumbersome nickname, “Baby Fed”, has long stuck to the racket.

The Bulgarian was the first culprit: he never hid having copied in short pants the gestures and technique of his idol, Roger Federer. The Swiss has retired from the courts for a year, but on Saturday, his ghost lurked on the court: Grigor Dimitrov’s aerial “figures” were carbon copies of the former maestro, as much as his backhand dazzling performances. In this area, the comparison with its glorious elder has perhaps rarely been as relevant as with its slice, prodigiously grazing on an indoor hard surface.

“The slice helps a lot to prepare for a point. And it’s true that it’s always been a very natural move for me, I use it a lot. In fact, it’s probably one of the first shots I learned to master and that’s why I’m so comfortable with it.”, he said on Friday, after his round of 16 against the Pole Hubert Hurkacz, his 40th victory of the year. A record that he had not achieved since the 2017 season, completed by a crown at the Masters and a 3rd place in the world.

“I’m trying to give myself another chance”

“He defended really well, he played solidly and made few unforced errors”, summarized Stefanos Tsitsipas. Returning to a set everywhere at the end of a one-sided decisive game, his four break points in the third set will probably haunt the Greek. The last decisive game was a fireworks display from the Bulgarian with three passing passes and a lob “which deserve to be hung in the Louvre”, we heard in the stands. Grigor Dimitrov already beat world number 3, Russian Daniil Medvedev, on Wednesday (in the 2nd round), three weeks after knocking out Spanish crack Carlos Alcaraz in Shanghai (China). At 32, he is finishing this 2023 season with a bang.

