The day of the Friulian derby has arrived. Raise your hand if you would have imagined seeing a match between Udine and Cividale in the second category of baskets in the spring of 2020 in lockdown.

Today we are here to present it, after two seasons full of events: play-off finals lost and a win, cups put on the bulletin board and others faded by a whisker. A long-distance challenge, on parallel tracks that meet for the first time on Saturday 17 September.

It is only the Super Cup, an event that perhaps the coaches would gladly do without. Yet the air on the eve is crisp, because this is a completely new derby.

There is no bell tower rivalry that makes every challenge between Udine and Trieste, between teasing and jokes solemn. This is a derby accompanied by a rivalry that winds underground, not about the fans, but the two clubs.

There have been, especially in the last three months, little teasing and digs. In the last few hours there has been some calming signal between the parties, inherent to the theme of tickets for the match.

It is a step that we welcome with pleasure, because at the end of the match on Saturday, go as it goes, these two clubs will continue on their path and both deserve respect.

On the one hand, Pedone’s Apu, who feels the A2 ever tighter and seeks the coveted Serie A to compete with the national basketball elite. On the other hand, Micalich’s Eagles trying to stabilize themselves in the second league, continuing a path started just two years ago.

Therefore, a ban on rivalry and room for curiosity. We are curious to see the challenge between two teams built with very different philosophies and budgets, to find out which of the two will pass the round in the Super Cup and maybe to make some calculations to understand if the loser will have a chance of repechage as best second.

We are also curious to see how Davide Micalich will be welcomed, for the first time at Carnera as an opponent, after having brought the Apu from the Dnc to the A2 together with Pedone.

In recent days, the national team of “Poz” made many insiders declare “I am proud to be Italian”. On Saturday there will be over 1,500 spectators in the stands (more than a hundred from Cividale), it would be nice to go home thinking “I’m proud to be from Friuli” after having seen a beautiful basketball match. –

