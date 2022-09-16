Juve already almost back to the wall, Milan struggling with an ideal opponent to win the first match in the group and Napoli determined to give another important boost to its qualification ambitions. Champions League round with very different perspectives and moods for the three Italians involved in the second day of the Cup.

The most complicated task lies with Juve. After the knockout in Paris, the bianconeri host Benfica and seek victory, aware however that a possible defeat would project the Portuguese to more than 6 making the path to the quarters practically impossible. The moment is delicate: Allegri, already struggling with a long list of heavy absences (Pogba, Chiesa, Locatelli, Alex Sandro and Rabiot), shows up with Di Maria bruised and enlisted only for the bench. “The match is not decisive, but it is important and we must not have amnesia, because in Europe you pay dearly for them”, warned the Juventus coach who asked for patience and a “team performance”. Defender Danilo added: “We have to win, full stop: since we didn’t win at the first match, not doing it would be bad for us,” said the former Real Madrid player, invoking the help of the stadium. “We are aware that this race will have a different importance, we expect a great boost from the fans”, he wished. It is only the second match of the Champions League and therefore “it is not decisive because there are still many missing but at the same time it is very important given the results of the first day”, Stefano Pioli observed, warning his Milan in life about the match against Dinamo Zagreb, a challenging opponent also because he was able to beat Chelsea and sentenced Tuchel to exoneration. To win, therefore, you will need “the best football possible,” added Pioli. Calculations, the Rossoneri coach does not make any, he will choose the formation that gives him the best guarantees, even if De Ketelaere will probably be spared to make room for Brahim Diaz. Rebic and Origi are injured, but Milan recovers Krunic while the weight of the attack will be entrusted to Giroud.

Apparently Napoli’s commitment to Glasgow was easier. After the splendid 4-1 against Liverpool, the Azzurri, in confidence of play and results, are looking for three points against the not irresistible Rangers that could prove to be fundamental. Mister Spalletti, however, in addition to the injured Osimhen, must give up the feverish Lozano and Demme. –