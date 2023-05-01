Home » «At Juventus there are no happy players. Everyone knows it, but no one says it»- Corriere TV
Sports

«At Juventus there are no happy players. Everyone knows it, but no one says it»- Corriere TV

by admin
«At Juventus there are no happy players. Everyone knows it, but no one says it»- Corriere TV

Daniele Adani’s harsh words on Juventus’ difficult moment. In the ’90° Minute’ broadcast, the former Inter and Fiorentina defender said that in the Bianconeri “there are no happy players. It seems that it is difficult to say, but instead everyone knows it. Chiesa is lost on the pitch, it’s not that he has unlearned Morata, Bentancur, Kulusevski weren’t good, now suddenly Vlahovic is no longer good: all great players”. He then concluded: “A year ago I said that Allegri had to be helped. Now not only has he not been helped, but they leave him in charge. I think Juventus cannot be totally managed by Allegri”.

May 1, 2023 – Updated May 1, 2023, 6:18 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Juve, on the market priority to director, winger and deputy Vlahovic: the names

You may also like

NHL | Florida will not sell home game...

Women’s Champions League: Arsenal suffer crushing extra-time defeat...

La Liga Preview: Barcelona VS Osasuna, Arsenal VS...

Long jump legend Ralph Boston died – sport.ORF.at

Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Luton Town: Hayden Carter rescues...

Memphis, Brooks: “I do not regret the words...

Photo｜1 vs 20, “battles” between Chinese chess master...

The dark PSG, beaten by Lorient at the...

Di Maria unmasks the Juventus chaos

Edmonton goes against NHL trends. He keeps his...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy