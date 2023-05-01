«At Juventus there are no happy players. Everyone knows it, but no one says it»- Corriere TV

Daniele Adani’s harsh words on Juventus’ difficult moment. In the ’90° Minute’ broadcast, the former Inter and Fiorentina defender said that in the Bianconeri “there are no happy players. It seems that it is difficult to say, but instead everyone knows it. Chiesa is lost on the pitch, it’s not that he has unlearned Morata, Bentancur, Kulusevski weren’t good, now suddenly Vlahovic is no longer good: all great players”. He then concluded: “A year ago I said that Allegri had to be helped. Now not only has he not been helped, but they leave him in charge. I think Juventus cannot be totally managed by Allegri”.