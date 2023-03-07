Home Sports At least in the pre-play-offs thanks to DiDomenico
Sports

At least in the pre-play-offs thanks to DiDomenico

by admin
At least in the pre-play-offs thanks to DiDomenico

With a 4-1 win against the ZSC Lions, SC Bern still qualifies for the pre-play-offs. And Chris DiDomenico shows that he can still carry the club far – although his future is back in Freiburg.

Two goals and an assist: Chris DiDomenico opens the door to the pre-play-offs for SCB against the ZSC Lions.

Peter Schneider / Keystone

It was like traveling back in time, back to a past that was nicer, better and more successful. More than 16,000 spectators filled the SC Bern stadium on Saturday. The largest standing ramp in European ice hockey was shaking, and two minutes before the end of the game, many people had stood up in the seats. This time, however, not to go home early, frustrated by another Bern home defeat. The SCB won 4:1 against the ZSC.

See also  The organic integration of sports and business provides one-stop leisure and entertainment Wukesong Ice Sports Center opens in June_Sina News

You may also like

Champions League round of 16: Benfica gives Bruges...

Brazil prepares bid to host 2027 Women’s World...

Draw in the DFB Cup: Bayern against Freiburg,...

Barça stands up to Olympiacos but it was...

2nd division: Arminia Bielefeld releases coach Scherning

Negreira case: Barça denounced by the prosecution for...

Wout Weghorst: Man Utd forward touched Anfield sign...

Chess: Armageddon Championship Series live at WELT –...

Lance Stroll raced in Bahrain GP 12 days...

Champions League: Latest news and match reports

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy