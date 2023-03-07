With a 4-1 win against the ZSC Lions, SC Bern still qualifies for the pre-play-offs. And Chris DiDomenico shows that he can still carry the club far – although his future is back in Freiburg.

Two goals and an assist: Chris DiDomenico opens the door to the pre-play-offs for SCB against the ZSC Lions. Peter Schneider / Keystone

It was like traveling back in time, back to a past that was nicer, better and more successful. More than 16,000 spectators filled the SC Bern stadium on Saturday. The largest standing ramp in European ice hockey was shaking, and two minutes before the end of the game, many people had stood up in the seats. This time, however, not to go home early, frustrated by another Bern home defeat. The SCB won 4:1 against the ZSC.