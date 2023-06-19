At least we won the final. Lights and shadows of Italy-Holland

At least we won the final. Now let’s not exaggerate with the paeans, since we are fresh veterans of the embarrassment exhibited in the presence of Spain. But on the Enschede pitch we went back to the old ways, some good sprints on the counterattack and above all the will to offend as soon as possible which was lacking in Wednesday’s match. Despite the result in discussion only in the final, three to two, against the Gruyère defense of the Dutch, the few notes on the Azzurri are not all rosy.

The end of an era

After the era of Jorginho and Verratti, a retiree and a ghost chasing his past angrily, our midfield has been reduced to more firewood than game, completely changing the face and image of the team that had won the European Championships at Wembley. A center forward is always missing, Retegui better than Immobile, but nothing to do with the strikers of the past, when at least we went to the World Cup. Bonucci has closed down, Chiellini is gone, and the only European-level player we can field is Barella, not much. There would also be Chiesa, who scored the third solo goal on the counterattack, but it’s not yet the one in London, and we have to wait. The final is this, not too cheerful to tell the truth. Considering where we start from, from Macedonia and the World Cup on TV, it’s not as bad as expected. The problem is that we always have to start again.

End of the season

In Holland, a somewhat strange season for our colors ended. On balance, more illusions than hopes, in the inevitable showdown, more tremors than jubilation. We made it to the final almost everywhere, and since it hadn’t happened to us in ages we immediately opened the book of dreams. But it’s better to keep your feet on the ground. We have all lost the finals, not always due to our demerit. In certain phases of the season we have also exported football, causing some insiders to talk about the rebirth of the movement. The national team then tells us the truth, because there will be a reason why the World Cup has only been seen on TV for two editions. We won a European Championship, it’s true, the last celebration of what remained of a generation of good defenders and some midfielders, but we owed that unexpected triumph above all to the magic of the game that Mancini had managed to build. It’s the same magic that brought us to these finals, which Inter and Napoli showcased in the Champions League and Fiorentina in the Conference with completely different ideas. This is the point: our coaches got there in the final, sometimes even performing a real miracle beyond their own strength, as in the case of Mourinho with Roma. It is not our movement that has conquered all these finals. There is a school of technicians that has been updated and plays a decisive role in this phase of change.

New philosophies

Playing philosophies and training methods have changed, and now they must focus more on the intensity of resistance, strength combined with running. Those who didn’t understand it and remained at the stake, like Allegri, condemned themselves to barbine figures: from Monza to Empoli, passing through the Maccabi Haifa, anyone can walk on his remains. On the other side there is a school that is growing. We have many good and very good technicians, Inzaghi, Spalletti, Mancini, Italiano, Conte, De Zerbi, Ancelotti. Unfortunately we lack the champions in the field, because our nurseries are struggling to churn them out. We miss the movement, represented by that Gabriele Gravina, from Abruzzo to Nyon, from a small village to Europe, passed unscathed by Castel di Sangro and by the rumors – which remained only such for charity – about a match sold to the elimination of the World Cup without never resign, from sporting injustice to settlements, to sit down for who knows what merits absolutely incomprehensible to us on the bench of vice president of UEFA. Ours is the movement of a country being eliminated by Macedonia and Switzerland.

New challenges and TV rights

Then there are TV rights, the most important income of our companies, which we are unable to place even downwards. For now, nobody wants them. Not even Amazon, and it’s a bit strange that the Seattle company is interested in Juve, as suggested by the drafts coming from Turin, and not in our league. Would Serie A be worth less than Juventus? I don’t know. But this is the state of things with our Neapolitan from Abruzzo, president of the FIGC who, lucky him, never stops gloating. Other than rebirth. We can’t even get the young players to play. Nobody talks about it but Lecce has just won the Primavera championship with eleven foreign players on the pitch. Are these our nurseries?

The neo Red Furies

In the end we shouldn’t even be too surprised if when we meet Spain, the Red Furies wrap the ball for us, and we sit back there watching them with no other idea than to throw it away as soon as we get in our way. Because beyond the result, the second half against Morata and his companions was shameful little, and it is no coincidence that Mancini was the first to complain about it: «We betrayed our idea». At least against the Netherlands, the spirit and desire to play are back to what they once were. The rest will be seen. We need some new names, above all forward. For now, looking at the youngsters, it’s the midfield that gives some hope, from Casadei to Fagioli. But who knows, maybe some other South American with an Italian grandfather will turn up. Never say never.