The Grand Prix that celebrates 100 years of the temple of speed could not have had better premises with the pole position won yesterday by Ferrari than a Charles Leclerc in the “Modena yellow” suit.

Record turnout on the track and in hotels

The race weekend saw a record turnout with over 350,000 people crowding the grandstands and lawns of the circuit. And if a few days ago the president of Sias (Society for the increase of motoring and sport), which manages the Monza racetrack, Giuseppe Redaelli, went so far as to estimate a record induced, over 225 million euros in 2019, the latest pre pandemic, the final benefit for the Lombardy region could be even higher and approach the 250 million threshold.

In Milan alone, for example, 30 thousand rooms in 400 hotels have been filled, with tens of millions of receipts. On the other hand, in the “Italia Terra di Motori” report presented by Banca Ifis there was an average expenditure (thanks to the price increase) of approximately 500 euros per capita, between tickets and related activities, for the Italian GPs of Formula 1 and MotoGP, with Monza undisputed queen of the box office.

The restyling

One more reason to defend the appointment. The ACI, chaired by Angelo Sticchi Damiani, has signed an agreement with Liberty media, the US company that governs the Circus, until 2025 (in exchange for a fee of around 20 million per season). The CEO of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicali, has recently reiterated his interest in Monza (and its related activities), but has prodded the Italian authorities (the circuit is owned by the consortium of the Lombardy Region, Province and Municipality of Milan) to respect the time schedule of the modernization works of the plant. Jobs that, in fact, should start immediately after the end of the races. Last year a financial commitment of 100 million was foreseen, but with the increase in the costs of raw materials it could exceed 150 million euros.

The interventions range from the underpasses to the roofs of the stands and are aimed at increasing the technological equipment, the environmental sustainability of the structure and above all to support the vocation of the new Formula 1, increasingly oriented towards the spectacularization of sporting events and the broader interaction with the public. Exemplary, in negative, has been in recent days the story of the Monza fan zone ended up at the center of a typically Italian bureaucratic dispute with seizures and release from seizures that slowed down the preparation of the temporary installations (padel courts, go kart track and stands food and wine) for alleged violations of urban planning and landscape regulations.