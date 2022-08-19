Home Sports At present, only 8 players in the Liaoning basketball team have completed the registration. Guo Ailun and Zhao Jiwei have not been seen. The main force is only Han Dejun – yqqlm
Original title: At present, only 8 people in the Liaoning basketball team have completed the registration, but Guo Ailun and Zhao Jiwei have not been seen, and the main force is only Han Dejun

On August 18, Beijing time, the CBA official website updated the registration information of domestic players in the CBA league for the 2022-2023 season. As of now, only 8 players of the Liaoning men’s basketball team have completed the registration, and the names of Guo Ailun and Zhao Jiwei do not appear on the list.

Among the 8 players registered in the new season of the Liaoning men’s basketball team, only rookie Zhang Liwen signed a two-year A2 contract with the team, and the remaining 7 players are all within the contract period.

It is not difficult to find in this list that only Han Dejun has completed the registration of the main lineup of the Liaoning men’s basketball team. In addition to Guo Ailun who submitted a transfer application and Gao Shiyan who may transfer to Shandong, Zhao Jiwei, Zhang Zhenlin, Fu Hao, Li Xiaoxu, Cong Mingchen and other players Registration has not been completed.

According to the regulations, the registration period for local players is one month, from August 1 to August 31. At present, two-thirds of the time has passed, and the player registration of the defending champion Liaoning Men’s Basketball Team is still in progress.

