Thus Portuguese coach in the press conference after the success of Rome in Turin

Jose Mourinho replies with the usual irony to Antonio Cassano who had said of the Roma coach: «He doesn’t give a f… about football. It’s just cinema» In the press conference following the Giallorossi’s success in Turin, the Portuguese coach stated: «In Madrid he is remembered for his jacket, with Roma he won a Super Cup without playing, with Inter he didn’t even win the Lombardy”. And then the definitive barb: «I tell him ‘Be careful Antonio’… He is 40 and I am 60, every so often in life, a Marko Livaja arrives and it gets tough». The reference is to the clash between the talent of Bari Vecchia and the Croatian striker who was at Inter in the 12/13 season. (LaPresse)

April 9, 2023 – Updated April 9, 2023, 4:49 pm

