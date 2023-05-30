Home » At Roland Garros boos for the Ukrainian tennis player who does not shake hands with her Belarusian rival – Corriere TV
Sports

by admin
Marta Kostyuk avoided shaking hands with Aryna Sabalenka, who won the match 6-3 6-2

No handshake Between l’ucraina Marta Kostyuk e Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka al Roland Garros.

Kostyuk refused to salute her opponent as a Belarusian in protest against the invasion of Ukraine from part of Russia flanked by Belarus. Already at the US Open, the Ukrainian had chosen not to greet another Belarusian, Victoria Azarenka, preferring to touch her opponent’s racket.

And even today she didn’t want to say goodbye to Sabalenka (who won the match 6-3 6-2), attracting boos from the audience. “It doesn’t matter if he hates me,” Sabalenka said. “As for the lack of a handshake, I can understand that,” she added.

May 28, 2023 – Updated May 29, 2023 , 10:24 PM

