Sports

It’s always more crisis for Milan after the 5-2 defeat at home against Sassuolo. A new important setback for the Rossoneri, who were strongly contested by their fans both at the end of the first half and at the end of the match. At the end of the match, the players went to apologize to the curve, who however incited them by asking for “eleven lions” in view of the derby against Inter on Sunday 5 February. (Dazn images)

January 29, 2023 – Updated January 30, 2023, 10:32 am

