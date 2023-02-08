15
It’s always more crisis for Milan after the 5-2 defeat at home against Sassuolo. A new important setback for the Rossoneri, who were strongly contested by their fans both at the end of the first half and at the end of the match. At the end of the match, the players went to apologize to the curve, who however incited them by asking for “eleven lions” in view of the derby against Inter on Sunday 5 February. (Dazn images)
January 29, 2023 – Updated January 30, 2023, 10:32 am
© breaking latest news
See also It is said that Guangzhou Automobile Group may take over the Guangzhou team, Guangzhou Pharmaceutical intends to still hold shares in Guangzhou Evergrande R&F_shareholding_中超_shareholders