AT SQUAW VALLEY 1960 KLAS LESTANDER OPENS THE OLYMPIC GOLD ROLL OF BIATHLON – SportHistoria

article by Nicholas Pucci

Biathlon was admitted to the Olympic arena only after 1960, when the Games were hosted in the charming Californian town of Squaw Valleycreated precisely to host the five-circle review, but it already experienced some attempts in the four editions which between 1924 and 1948 saw it compete in the particular formula of “military patrols“, which to tell the truth only in Chamonix, the first Winter Olympics in history, awarded medals respectively to Switzerland, Finland and France.

A Squaw Valley only one race is held, the men’s 20 km (women will only compete from Albertville 1992), prove that has as reference the two editions of the World Cup held in 1958 in Saalfelden and in 1959 in Courmayeur and which saw the affirmation of the Swede Adolf Wiklund and the Soviet Vladimir Melanin. And when on February 21, 1960 30 biathletes from nine countries show up armed with rifles and skis al McKinney Creek Stadium of Tahoma, 24 kilometers from Squaw Valley, the challenge is really open to any solution.

Among the pretenders to play a leading role, there is the Swede Klas Lestandera 29-year-old from Arjeplog, in Lapland, in the extreme north of the country, a carpenter by profession and who, after having started cross-country skiing as a young man, thanks to an accident at work, was forced to abandon the activity, then approaching the biathlon thanks to his skills as a shooter forged by hunting in the woods around his hometown. And it will be precisely this quality that will give him sporting immortality.

Lestander comes to Squaw Valley after having voluntarily given up competing at the previous year’s World Championships, concentrating instead on the Californian event. And here the Swede, in spite of the 15th time on skis, he proves to be absolutely infallible at the shooting range, hitting 20 shots out of 20 from the four different distances established (200, 250, 150 and 100 metres, the first three lying on the ground, the last one standing) which allow him to keep his direct competitors at a distance.

Effectively, after three shooting sessions, the Soviet Aleksandr Privalov is in the lead, in turn free from errors like Lestander himself, provisionally second two minutes behind, and the Norwegian veteran Henry Hermansen, who is closely following the Swede. But at the last range Privalov’s rifle misfires sensationally, missing its target three times and, with the six-minute penalty, relegated to third place with the final time of 1’34″54. Hermansen does even worse, with four shooting errors that even relegate him to tenth place, while it is done under the Finnish Antti Tyrväinen, who after two errors in the first two sessions at the shooting range, scores a 10 out of 10 and with a time of 1’33″57 he secures the silver medal.

That accuracy with the rifle is decisive for the purposes of the final classification is certified by the exploit of the French Victor Arbez7 and a half minutes faster on skis than Lestander, but absolutely unable to hit the target given that he makes 18 mistakes out of 20 shots, finally finishing 25th out of 30 participants in the competition.

And then Klas Lestander, hobby hunter, marks the final time of 1’33 “21, free from flaws with the rifle, realizing an exploit and he is the first Olympic biathlon champion.

