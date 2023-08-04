Home » At TC Bredeney they play German
At TC Bredeney they play German

It all started with a survey among the members at the TC Bredeney tennis court. “Who would you like to see play here?” Torsten Rekasch asked the regular visitors to the men’s league games two years ago when it became apparent that the club would be promoted to the tennis Bundesliga. A kind of door-knocking at the base.

“Of course, a few would like us to sign Novak Djokovic,” says the Essen sports manager with a smile. Of course, that would go beyond the financial possibilities of the people of Essen, whose first men’s team was still playing in the district league a few years ago. “Most tennis fans wanted to see the top German players play here anyway,” says Rekasch.

