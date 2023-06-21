AT THE 1988 SEOUL OLYMPICS THE NEW WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHALLENGE BETWEEN USA AND USSR AFTER THE BOYCOTTS – SportHistoria

article by Nicholas Pucci

Introduced into the Olympic program starting from the 1976 Montreal Games, women’s basketball sees in that first edition, with participation limited to only six teams, the absolute domination of the girls of the USSR who win the gold medal by outclassing their opponents with such scores (112-77 in the USA and 91-68 in Bulgaria, for example) that there is no room for replies, then confirming itself in Moscow in 1980, while in Los Angeles in 1984 it was the American hosts who conquered the titleclearly overcoming South Korea in the final with a good 30 points difference (85-55).

At the 1988 Seoul Olympics there is therefore expectation for renewal – after the twohateful” boycotts – of the challenge between the USA and the USSRgiven that this time the increase to eight of the registered nations allows the division of the participants into two groups of four teams each,

And here the first surprise occurs, as, while in Group B the United States won their three matches against Czechoslovakia (struggling, 87-81 with 24 points from Teresa Edwards after being two down at halftime), Yugoslavia (clearly, 101-74 with another 23 points from Edwards) and China (comfortably, 94-79 thanks to 27 points and 13 rebounds by Katrina McClain), in the other grouping the representatives of the Soviet Unionafter having suffered beyond measure for beating the South Korean landlords, bent 69-66 only in the final thanks to 18 points from Galina Savitskaya, they stumble against Australiadriven by the excellent performance of Robyn Maher who excels in points, rebounds and assists (20+8+6), suffering their first defeat at the Olympics for 48-60, after closing the first 20′ in a draw on 30-30.

The defeat of coach Leonid Yachmenev’s team determines their pairing with the USA in the semifinalsre-proposing that challenge staged 12 years earlier in Canada and which had defined the fight for the Olympic title, while in the other Australia has to contend with Yugoslaviaand the responses are very different, as, while the challenge between the Australians and the Slavs is resolved on the siren in favor of the latter 57-56 with 20 points from Razija Mujanovic, the other confrontation is merciless for the Soviets, who suffer the revenge of the Americans compared to the collapse of 1976, in turn suffering a hard lesson, being defeated 88-102 in a challenge that illustrates the talent of Cynthia Cooper, who plays in Italy in Parma, author of 27 points.

In turn the Soviet girls take revenge on the Australians who had beaten them in the elimination round, conquering the bronze in the “final” with the score 68-53, despite Maher’s 22 points, while the Americans, led on the bench by Kay Yow, reaffirm their superiority over the Yugoslavs, despite Danira Nakic’s 23 points, replicating the gold medal in Los Angeles in 1984 with a tough 77-70 in which, once again, the part of the protagonist is played by Edwards, who has just closed her Italian adventure playing Magenta, who scores 18 points.

The Stars-and-Stripes girls will have only one further Olympic empty pass four years later in Barcelona, ​​this time being defeated in the semifinal by the USSR resized as “Commonwealth of Independent States – CIS” per 73-79, to then string, including the victory over Cuba for the bronze medal, an ongoing winning streak of 55 matches without defeatalso thanks to the establishment, starting from 1997, of the WNBA professional championship, which makes the Olympic gold medal for US basketball players even safer than for men.

It really is flow of water under the bridge since that first edition of Montreal 1976…

