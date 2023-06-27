Home » At the 2024 Paris Olympics, the sale of alcohol in stadiums will be prohibited, except in VIP areas
Sports

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, the sale of alcohol in stadiums will be prohibited, except in VIP areas

by admin
At the 2024 Paris Olympics, the sale of alcohol in stadiums will be prohibited, except in VIP areas

At the Paris Olympics, which will be held between July 26 and August 11, 2024, it will be forbidden sell alcohol to spectators in stadiums and other spaces in the city where the various sporting competitions will take place. This was communicated by a spokesman for the organizing committee.

The reason why alcohol will be banned is due to a law passed in 1991 to discourage alcohol consumption in France, which prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages inside stadiums. There are exceptions, for a total of ten sporting events per year for each city, but in the case of the Olympics, a change in the law would have been necessary, given that there will be dozens of competitions every day in Paris. However, alcoholic drinks will be sold regularly in the so-called “VIP areas” of stadiums, which are not subject to the 1991 law because they are treated as restaurants.

See also  The pilots prepare the Pavia-Venice raid: "Ticino too low, right to start elsewhere"

You may also like

That’s why soccer professional Havertz is moving from...

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 promises 20%...

China’s Yin Ruoning wins US Women’s PGA Championship

Alex Rins, photos of the ordeal after the...

Handball Champions League: lucky draw for Bietigheim’s handball...

Expensive dream striker: FC Bayern apparently reaches an...

Sestri Levante-Sorrento, Scudetto Finale: Scudetto for one, Serie...

Pauline Bietau as a role model for volleyball...

Herbalife is the title sponsor of the Italian...

Cheering for Boris Herrmann: Stage victory for Malizia...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy