At the age of 40, the hardworking, admirable, smacking in front of the support of Bohemians expert

It can’t end now. Dříč Josef Jindřišek will not miss the start of the Vršovice Kangaroos in the European Cup, where they jumped from fourth place. “He should continue, it would be strange if he quit now,” thinks Aleš Svoboda, presenter of the Přímák show. Guest in the Sport.cz studio Zdeněk Folprecht ranks Bohemians’ support among experienced fighters who are still valid for their teams. Before the Matějovský trio, Hübschman, Jindřišek can only sneer “With all due respect to him, Pepa has the hardest time of this trio in quotation marks,” he thinks.

