A challenge between Serie A teams to remember a great basketball man. Tonight for the Aldo Di Bella memorial at PalaRavizza (ball at two hours 20) Bertram Tortona faces Urania Milano. Aldo was not only the creator of Here You Can, one of the most important and numerous Italian youth basketball clubs, he was also among those who brought Pallacanestro Pavia to Serie A. “Here You Can was born from a project of twelve years ago – explains the president of Here You Can Paola Di Bella -, he wanted to open a basketball school to offer many children the opportunity to devote themselves to this sport. He has always represented an important point of reference for me and my brother. Those who knew him remember his determination, believed in his ideas. He has left an important mark on those who knew him when he was in charge of the youth sector of the Pavia Basketball. It is an opportunity to introduce my father to those who have never met him. The Memorial is an event to bring high-level professional basketball to the city organized as Hyc knows how to do. I thank our staff, the Municipality of Pavia for the patronage and all the public ». Tickets will cost 5 euros and those under 18 will be able to enter for free. It will also be the occasion for the welcome return of Cesare Riva from Pavia, for the second year assistant to coach Davide Villa on the Urania bench, who will showcase the Montano-Pullazi-Amato trio. Bertram for its part will continue to grind that game that last year earned them the title of surprise team of the season. This preseason is confirming the positive expectations for next season. A game therefore to be enjoyed both for the emotional content and for the technical and spectacular ones. “I am happy and proud that it was the two teams who asked to play this match – adds Fabio Di Bella – I was the accompanying manager of the under 23 national team engaged in Canada, whose staff was made up of the head coach Marco Ramondino, coach of Derthona, and by assistant Davide Villa, Urania’s coach. On that occasion the two coaches asked me if they could participate in the Di Bella memorial. The proceeds will be donated to charity, as always ». –