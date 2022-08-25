PAVIA

On the fields of the province of Pavia at the end of August, intense agonistically with the dispute of two Open tournaments. The Castelli and Carteni Trophy started with 80 members under the orders of referee Marco Bisi on the fields of Canottieri Ticino. First week dedicated to the initial draws for the fourth category and then to the third. The most popular second category tennis players will enter the scene in the second week that will bring the tournament to the end scheduled for Sunday 4 September. Among the most popular players the 2.2 Giovanni Rizzuti of the Parabiago Tennis Club and the 2.3 Fellin Manfredin 2.3 of the Tc Villasanta and Alessio Demichelis of the Canottieri Casale. But also many players from our province among the Second category ready to have their say. Among these Davide Dadda 2.4 of the Selva Alta Vigevano, Simone Cavalleri, 2.5 of the Tennis Club Pavia, the motorboat group with the 2.5 Alessandro Valletta and Tommaso Cerchi, Alessandro Cassiani (2.6), the 2.7 Marco Cassiani and Federico Chiesa. Then there are also the home tennis players of the Canottieri Ticino Lorenzo Zacconi (2.5) and Mattia Girani (2.8) and the standard-bearer of the Voghera Country Club Riccardo Gallinella (2.8). And right at the Voghera Country Club another Open for men and women will be held starting from next Saturday 27th August and ending after two weeks of meetings on 10th September. These first two events will be followed by other Second or Open tournaments in September which will conclude the outdoor tennis season in Pavia before the indoor events in autumn and winter. The month in which the women’s provincial championships will also start in Ferrera Erbognone from September 17th to October 2nd. –