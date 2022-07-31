Home Sports At the Codevilla Academy they plan to double
Sports

At the Codevilla Academy they plan to double

by admin

CODEVILLA

Among the emerging clubs in the provincial tennis scene, the Oltrepo Tennis Academy of Codevilla in its new facilities, in addition to 6 tennis courts, has chosen in June 2021 to also create a Padel one.

«We have also included a padel court in our structure to give many practitioners the opportunity to play while having fun, not for an initially competitive discourse – explains Fabrizio Brambati, founder of the Oltrepo Tennis Academy together with his cousin Andrea -. Many people have approached Padel because it is easier to have fun playing 4 together on fields like ours. In many cases it has taken the place of soccer for many sportsmen as an outlet to have fun. And here too there was an excellent response ».

In Codevilla, where in these first years of activity the Oltrepo Tennis Academy is growing, it is now thought that a second Padel court can also be added. «It is more than a simple idea – admits Franco Brambati -. The possibility of creating a second field, in fact, would give the possibility of completing the space for this sport and thus being able to combine the pure fun of many fans, perhaps a Padel school for young and old. We are certainly thinking about it so that it can soon translate from a project to a new game structure to be added to those that the Oltrepò Tennis Academy currently makes available to its patrons ». He therefore confirms that another club in the Oltrepo Pavese is looking carefully at this tennis-derived sport, born in Latin America and which, however, is easier to practice than tennis because it is more affordable from a coordinative and technical point of view. –

See also  The Under 19 Academy on the throne of Lombardy

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

No Tav attack the construction site of San...

The Chinese Super League official shot to help...

Pentathlon, Micheli and a world gold that has...

Renew! Jilin official announced that Jones stayed in...

Spain, too hot and Sanchez takes off his...

German Super Cup – Mane’s first goal, Muciara,...

Commonwealth: Scott shot (1’45 ″ 02), Proud dolphin...

Serie B1, Garlasco will play with Piedmontese and...

[German Super League]Mane scored + two goals were...

Superbike, Bautista wins in Most: there are 1000...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy