CODEVILLA

Among the emerging clubs in the provincial tennis scene, the Oltrepo Tennis Academy of Codevilla in its new facilities, in addition to 6 tennis courts, has chosen in June 2021 to also create a Padel one.

«We have also included a padel court in our structure to give many practitioners the opportunity to play while having fun, not for an initially competitive discourse – explains Fabrizio Brambati, founder of the Oltrepo Tennis Academy together with his cousin Andrea -. Many people have approached Padel because it is easier to have fun playing 4 together on fields like ours. In many cases it has taken the place of soccer for many sportsmen as an outlet to have fun. And here too there was an excellent response ».

In Codevilla, where in these first years of activity the Oltrepo Tennis Academy is growing, it is now thought that a second Padel court can also be added. «It is more than a simple idea – admits Franco Brambati -. The possibility of creating a second field, in fact, would give the possibility of completing the space for this sport and thus being able to combine the pure fun of many fans, perhaps a Padel school for young and old. We are certainly thinking about it so that it can soon translate from a project to a new game structure to be added to those that the Oltrepò Tennis Academy currently makes available to its patrons ». He therefore confirms that another club in the Oltrepo Pavese is looking carefully at this tennis-derived sport, born in Latin America and which, however, is easier to practice than tennis because it is more affordable from a coordinative and technical point of view. –