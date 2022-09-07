SALICE TERME

On the fields of the Tazon Arena of the Country Club of Salice Terme 78 members of the singles tournament and 36 of the doubles took part in the first edition of the Pop Tennis championships.

A discipline, imported from the United States by two overseas Fabrizio Zonca and Marco Tava invested with the role of Pop Tennis ambassadors in Europe. Similar to Padel, Pop Tennis has reduced dimensions compared to this discipline (the playing field is more contained being 7 meters by 6, and it is not surrounded, or closed, by walls as in paddle. From all Italy to the President’s Country Club Alessandro Meisina joined this discipline and in the men’s singles title went to Fabio Beraldo, already 354 ATP in his career, he defeated Andrea Tava in the final, thus winning the tricolor with a score of 6-0, 6-1.

In the women’s singles, the affirmation of Daniela Vittorio from Pavia, who with the score of 6-0, 6-3 overcame Ginevra Ghezzi in two sets for 6-0, 6-3. In the men’s doubles Beraldo, an Alexandrian tennis player, conceded an encore paired with Gregorio Zonca, beating Fabrizio Zonca and Alessandro Meisina with a double 6-3.

Concluded this appointment at the Country Club of Salice Terme next Saturday 10 September the stage of the Italy Padel Tour Bombeer which will see many former Serie A players starting from Bobo Vieri, Nicola Ventola, Cristian Zaccardo, Nicola Amoruso, Gigi Di Biagio, Massimo Paganin, Tomas Locatelli and Stefano Torrisi. An event that will certainly attract many fans to the spa town to see many protagonists of our top football championship and also of the Italian national team at work. –

ENRICO VENNI